Ruto invites Facebook, Google bosses to Jamuhuri Day Celebrations

Denis Mwangi

President Ruto plans to use Jamuhuri Day to start his own tradition of celebrating national holidays

President William Ruto inspecting a guard of honour during the Mashujaa Day celebrations at Uhuru Gardens
President William Ruto announced that the 2022 Jamuhuri Day would kickstart a different way of celebrating national holidays in Kenya.

President Ruto spoke during the launch of the Virtual Desktop Programme at Kabete Technical Institute on Tuesday, December 6 2022.

The fifth President's first Jamhuri Day will focus on technology and innovation, unlike previous celebrations that featured political speeches and parades in between entertainment.

Kenya's President William Ruto arrives to inspect a guard of honour mounted by KDF in Parliament on September 29, 2022
"I deliberately decided that this year’s Jamhuri Day is going to be profiled properly and themed as the innovation Jamhuri Day," President Ruto said.

"Instead of inviting the usual people who we invite, I have decided to invite our technology leaders worldwide from Facebook and Google, so that we can share with them the opportunities that exist in a world that is increasingly becoming digital," Ruto said.

Earlier during a session with members of his Cabinet, it was decided that all national celebrations, going forward, would have themes.

However, the team resolved to maintain the rotational celebration of the national holidays across the country, where different counties have an opportunity to play host.

Consequently, and in an effort to compliment the rotation of the host county for national days, all national celebrations will exhibit a sectorial theme.

"The state ceremonies will highlight the strides made in achieving our national aspirations; particularly the state ceremonies that mark the solemn and sacred national days of Madaraka Day, Mashujaa Day and Jamuhuri Day,” the Cabinet Office said in a statement.

Cabinet Secretaries during a meeting at State House on November 10, 2022
The statement shared by the Cabinet Office explained that Ruto's new tradition would help strengthen Kenya’s social fabric and national identity.

