President Uhuru Kenyatta has officially launched the Small Arms Factory at the National Security Industries in Ruiru, Kiambu County.

Speaking during the launch, Uhuru said that the factory has manufacture around 12,000 rifles a year, with almost 60 percent of the material used being locally manufactured.

He stated that the project has also been delivered under budget at Sh4 Billion, as they initial cost they were presented with when starting the project was Sh15 Billion.

“This factory that we launch today has currently manufactured about 12,000 assault rifles based on a single shift, with 60% of the components being locally manufactured. I am also pleased to note the diligence of our security organs for they have delivered this project well under budget. When we went out to seek people who could help us develop it, we were given quotes of up to Sh15 billion but by using our local expertise, we have been able to complete this project at a cost of Sh4 Billion, saving us a combined total of approximately Sh11 Billion,” said President Kenyatta.

President Uhuru Kenyatta commissions Small Arms Factory in Ruiru

The Head of State added that in the next one year, the Small Arms Factory will diversify their production to include 9mm pistols and 7.62 assault rifles.

The project, according to President Uhuru Kenyatta is aimed at enhancing the country's self reliance through local production of security equipment.