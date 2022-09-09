Uhuru mourns Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II

In his message of condolence and comfort to His Majesty King Charles III, the Royal Family, Prime Minister Liz Truss and the British people, President Kenyatta mourned the 96-year-old monarch as a towering global icon of selfless service to humanity.

“Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II was a towering icon of selfless service to humanity and a key figurehead of not only the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth of Nations where Kenya is a distinguished member but the entire world,” President Kenyatta mourned.

Pulse Live Kenya

The President said he received the sad news of the passing on of Queen Elizabeth II with great sorrow and a deep sense of loss saying the People and the Government of the Republic of Kenya stands in solidarity with the Royal Family, the United Kingdom and the world in mourning the departed monarch.

The Head of State recalled Kenya’s close ties with Queen Elizabeth II noting that the longest serving monarch in British history took over from her father, King George VI, who died while she was on safari in Kenya.

Queen Elizabeth II, full name Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Windsor, ascended to the throne and became Queen in 1952 aged 25 years. She celebrated her platinum jubilee this year to mark 70 years of her reign.

Pulse Live Kenya

William Ruto condoles Royal Family

President-elect William Ruto also mourned the Queen's death in a message shared on his social media platforms.

"She steered the institution’s evolution into a forum for effective multilateral engagement whose potential to drive tremendous socioeconomic progress remain incontestable and redounds to the Queen’s historic legacy.

"We will miss the cordial ties she enjoyed with Kenya and may her memories continue to inspire us. We join the Commonwealth in mourning and offer our condolences to the Royal Family and the United Kingdom," Ruto said.

He celebrated Queen Elizabeth II's long service, describing her leadership as admirable.