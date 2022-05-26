RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Uhuru opens Sh2.49 Billion CBK Pension House in Nairobi CBD [Photos]

Authors:

Denis Mwangi

The imposing 27-storey beautifully designed skyscraper has 6 basement levels, and space for a Kenya currency museum.

President Uhuru Kenyatta opens Sh2.49 Billion CBK Pension House in Nairobi CBD
President Uhuru Kenyatta opens Sh2.49 Billion CBK Pension House in Nairobi CBD

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Thursday presided over the official opening of the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) Pension House in Nairobi.

Recommended articles

According to a statement from State House, the building which is located along Harambee Avenue in Nairobi CBD was constructed at a cost of Sh2.49 billion.

The imposing 27-storey beautifully designed skyscraper has 6 basement levels, and space for a Kenya currency museum, offices and conference rooms among other salient provisions.

President Kenyatta had earlier led the country in marking the 19th annual National Prayer Breakfast meeting at Safari Park Hotel.

President Uhuru Kenyatta opens Sh2.49 Billion CBK Pension House in Nairobi CBD
President Uhuru Kenyatta opens Sh2.49 Billion CBK Pension House in Nairobi CBD Pulse Live Kenya
President Uhuru Kenyatta opens Sh2.49 Billion CBK Pension House in Nairobi CBD
President Uhuru Kenyatta opens Sh2.49 Billion CBK Pension House in Nairobi CBD Pulse Live Kenya
President Uhuru Kenyatta opens Sh2.49 Billion CBK Pension House in Nairobi CBD
President Uhuru Kenyatta opens Sh2.49 Billion CBK Pension House in Nairobi CBD Pulse Live Kenya
President Uhuru Kenyatta opens Sh2.49 Billion CBK Pension House in Nairobi CBD
President Uhuru Kenyatta opens Sh2.49 Billion CBK Pension House in Nairobi CBD Pulse Live Kenya
President Uhuru Kenyatta opens Sh2.49 Billion CBK Pension House in Nairobi CBD
President Uhuru Kenyatta opens Sh2.49 Billion CBK Pension House in Nairobi CBD Pulse Live Kenya
Sh2.49 Billion CBK Pension House in Nairobi CBD
Sh2.49 Billion CBK Pension House in Nairobi CBD Pulse Live Kenya
Sh2.49 Billion CBK Pension House in Nairobi CBD
Sh2.49 Billion CBK Pension House in Nairobi CBD Pulse Live Kenya

More to follow…

Authors:

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

US offers Sh233 million reward for wanted Kenyan fugitives

US offers Sh233 million reward for wanted Kenyan fugitives

Safaricom to launch virtual Visa

Safaricom to launch virtual Visa

24-year-old Maryanne Oketch wins Sh116M on Survivor TV show

24-year-old Maryanne Oketch wins Sh116M on Survivor TV show

Wilson Airport airspace will be temporarily closed on Saturday

Wilson Airport airspace will be temporarily closed on Saturday

Uhuru opens Sh2.49 Billion CBK Pension House in Nairobi CBD [Photos]

Uhuru opens Sh2.49 Billion CBK Pension House in Nairobi CBD [Photos]

DP Ruto makes bold confession on Live TV, asks for forgiveness [Video]

DP Ruto makes bold confession on Live TV, asks for forgiveness [Video]

DP Ruto breaks protocol, invites Karua to speak at National Prayer Breakfast

DP Ruto breaks protocol, invites Karua to speak at National Prayer Breakfast

How Githu Muigai bought Sh100M apartments through agent, now demands money back

How Githu Muigai bought Sh100M apartments through agent, now demands money back

Police react to Senator Malala after claiming the NPS comprises school dropouts

Police react to Senator Malala after claiming the NPS comprises school dropouts

Trending

How innocent photo with Raila ruined my life - Sasha Mbote opens up [Video]

How innocent photo with Raila ruined my life - Sasha Mbote opens up [Video]

Mirema Murder: Mugota's wife reveals husband's secretive lifestyle

Samuel Mugota was shot dead in Mirema, Roysambu

DCI releases photos of 'Basmati Babes' accused of drugging clubgoers in Nairobi

DCI released photos of women accused of drugging revellers in Nairobi clubs

Kenya Air Force invites Kenyans to one-of-a-kind air show festival

Kenya Defence Forces in conjunction with Aero Club will hold an exciting Museum Air Show Festival this Saturday, 28th May 2022 at Uhuru Gardens along Lang’ata Road in Nairobi.