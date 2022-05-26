President Uhuru Kenyatta on Thursday presided over the official opening of the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) Pension House in Nairobi.
Uhuru opens Sh2.49 Billion CBK Pension House in Nairobi CBD [Photos]
The imposing 27-storey beautifully designed skyscraper has 6 basement levels, and space for a Kenya currency museum.
According to a statement from State House, the building which is located along Harambee Avenue in Nairobi CBD was constructed at a cost of Sh2.49 billion.
The imposing 27-storey beautifully designed skyscraper has 6 basement levels, and space for a Kenya currency museum, offices and conference rooms among other salient provisions.
President Kenyatta had earlier led the country in marking the 19th annual National Prayer Breakfast meeting at Safari Park Hotel.
Photos
