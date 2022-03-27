Uhuru spills on how DP Ruto wanted him out of office

The head of state explained his fallout with Deputy President William Ruto claiming that his deputy plotted to oust him.

He gave insight into an alleged plan by his deputy to orchestrate his removal through impeachment and sabotage.

Terming Dr Ruto as a leader with an insatiable appetite for power and keen on engineering dissent from within the Jubilee party, the President now claims DP Ruto galvanised MPs to elbow him out of office.

According to a Citizen TV report, Uhuru said he cut ties with Dr Ruto after open sabotage to the Jubilee government.

President Kenyatta also took the opportunity to shed light on why he reached out to ODM leader Raila Odinga and shook hands in March 2018.

He explained that the handshake turned his rival into an ally, to steady the government, as well as stop the 'slow puncture' that was DP Ruto’s grand plan to sabotage his administration and ascend to power through the backdoor.

Uhuru revealed that Dr Ruto opposed the handshake and had continuously advised the President into being evasive to the ODM leader.

Kenyatta affirmed to the elders that he preferred Odinga as his successor compared to DP Ruto whom he described as impatient and a leader who focused more on the 2022 succession politics than the execution of his duties as the president's principal assistant.

President Kenyatta went on to deem Ruto’s presidential bid a mistake encouraging leaders to support the Azimio La Umoja presidential flagbearer.