Uhuru summons first sitting of 13th Parliament

Denis Mwangi

The first business of both houses will be to swear in members and elect speakers.

President Uhuru Kenyatta

President Uhuru Kenyatta has summoned the first sitting of the 13th Parliament.

In a gazette notice issued on Monday, September 5, 2022, President Kenyatta set the first sitting for both houses of Parliament on September 9, 2022.

"In exercise of the powers conferred by Article 126 (2) of the Constitution of Kenya, I, Uhuru Kenyatta, President and Commander in-Chief of the Kenya Defence Forces, appoint that the First Sitting of the National Assembly shall be held at the Main Parliament Buildings in the National Assembly Chamber, on the 8th September, 2022, a 9.00 a.m.

"In exercise of the powers conferred by Article 126 (2) of the Constitution of Kenya. I. Uhuru Kenyatta. President and Commander in-Chief of the Kenya Defence Forces, appoint that the First Sitting of the Senate shall be held at the Main Parliament Buildings in the Senate Chamber, Nairobi, on the 8th September, 2022, at 9.00 a.m," President Kenyatta said.

The first business of both houses will be to swear in members and elect speakers.

In the National Assembly, President-elect William Ruto's camp is supporting Bungoma Senator-elect Moses Wetangula for the seat while Azimio la Umoja is supporting Kenneth Marende.

