Cabinet adopts tablets as Ruto chairs first paper-less meeting [Photos]

In a historic departure from tradition, all materials needed for the meeting were loaded onto newly purchased tablets that were issued to every Cabinet Secretary.

This is in line with the government’s agenda to digitise service delivery.

The CSs could be seen curiously looking at the new devices and interacting with the interface.

Past photos of the Cabinet meeting feature mountains of paperwork containing key policy frameworks and each ministry’s plans.

The president set a goal to fully digitalize 5,000 government services by the end of June, with a focus on streamlining processes, improving delivery, and facilitating information sharing.

During the recent commemoration of Data Protection Day, Ruto explained that with the digitisation of government services, Kenyans will require digital identification.

“In the next 6 months, we will have 5,000 services available in the digital space,” he stated, adding that so far, his administration had digitised over 600 services.

“I have also asked the Ministry of ICT to also work on a digital identity so that the big Huduma thing (Huduma Namba) that never was... we can finally have as Kenya, a digital identity. I have told my good friend Eliud that by the end of this year, Kenyans must be able to identify themselves digitally,” the head of state said.

According to Immigration and Citizen Service PS Julius Bitok, the digital ID the current administration is pushing for is different from Huduma Namba which was conceptualised by former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s government.