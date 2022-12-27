Busy Christmas for rarely used Eldoret State Lodge [Photos]

This meeting followed President Ruto's attendance at a Christmas thanksgiving service at the Eldoret Sports Club on the previous day, which was organized by religious and political leaders from Uasin Gishu County.

Ruto has been in Uasin Gishu county for the past few days, hosting hundreds of locals at his Sugoi rural home on Christmas Eve.

His predecessors Uhuru Kenyatta and Mwai Kibaki rarely used the Eldoret State Lodge in Uasin Gishu, despite costing millions to run.

In 2022, Sh16 million was allocated for the restoration of the official government premises.

The attendees of Ruto's meeting included Governors, Members of Parliament, Senators, Members of the County Assembly, and Speakers of the three County Assemblies from Elgeyo Marakwet, Nandi, and West Pokot Counties.

The purpose of the meeting was to discuss development matters and projects in the region, with a focus on the bottom-up agenda and the aspirations of the local communities.

Governor Wisely Rotich of Elgeyo Marakwet shared photos from the meeting on his Facebook page, stating that they discussed issues related to their respective counties.

"Together with my colleague Governors ,Senators, Woman Reps, MPs and MCAs from the region (Elgeyo Marakwet, Nandi and West Pokot) we had a consultative session with President William Samoei Ruto on development matters that touches on our respective counties as per the bottom up agenda and the aspirations of our people," he said in a post.

The County Government of West Pokot also posted about the meeting on its official Facebook page, mentioning that discussions centred on the implementation of various development projects in the county, including infrastructure development, provision of water, agriculture, and other key areas.

President Ruto assured the leaders that his administration will continue to work in close coordination and consultation with the county leadership to fast-rack development projects.

