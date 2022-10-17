Mudavadi reveals sources of Sh4 billion wealth

Mudavadi was speaking during his vetting in the National Assembly when he appeared before the Committee on Appointments.

He said that his net worth is held in investments and shares in companies as well as property.

"If I take my investment in shares in some companies and also some properties I own, I would put my net worth at about Ksh4 billion

"My sources of income are rental income, dividends where I have shareholdings and also interest and of course other expenses that come from the farm," he told the committee.

Mudavadi also disputed allegations that he grabbed government property in Woodley estate, Nairobi.

He explained that the property sitll belonged to the Nairobi City County Government, adding that he still pays rent to the county administration.

