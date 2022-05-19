RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Protests erupt in Westlands after Matatu operators strike [Videos]

Denis Mwangi

Matatu operators engage police in running battles at Westlands

File image of protesters reacting to tear gas fired by police officers in a pst protest
File image of protesters reacting to tear gas fired by police officers in a pst protest

Matatu operators on Thursday morning May 19 engaged police in running battles after they staged a protest outside The Mall building near the Nairobi Expressway entrance.

Police lobbed teargas at the protesting drivers and conductors, turning the Westlands Round about area into a no go zone.

Traffic officers were also called in to help manage the issue, which has left hundreds of commuters stuck.

Matatu operators are reportedly protesting the removal of the stage near the Westlands roundabout in order to make room for the Expressway toll station.

They also accused police officers of harassing them while dropping and picking passengers at the terminus. Authorities claimed that PSVs block the Nairobi Expressway entrance.

Motorists were advised to use alternative routes in order to avoid the traffic snarl up caused by the protests.

Its said that the matatus blocked the road from as early as 7 am before police were called in to intervene.

More to follow...

Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

