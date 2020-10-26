Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has called out the Standard newspaper for running a headline saying that he had declared he will be running for President in the 2022, General Election.

Speaking during the BBI launch on Monday, Odinga stated clearly that he has never declared anywhere that he will be on the ballot, come that time.

He went on to add that his intention with President Uhuru is to leave a better Kenya for the generations to come, and not to reward themselves with positions.

“We said we want to bequeath a better society for the coming generation of our country. It is not about making Uhuru Kenyatta a Prime Minister or Raila Odinga a President. And Raila Odinga has never declared, and I want to tell the Standard newspaper, anywhere that he wants to run for presidency in 2022. That is not why we brought this. We brought this because we have seen that there are problems in our country,” said Raila Odinga.

On Monday, the Standard newspapers headline said that the ODM leader had told his supporters that he has not hung his boots, and that he will be in the ballot come 2022.