ODM Party leader Raila Odinga has met the family of Former Kenya 7s Coach, Benjamin Ayimba who has been hospitalized.

Raila had been called upon by Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja to help Ayimba's family with the hospital bill.

“I met the family of Kenyan Rugby legend Benjamin Ayimba who is currently hospitalized to offer prayers, encouragement, and extend support to them. You are in our prayers Benja,” read Raila’s message.

Mr. Ayimba’s family had on Friday sent out a medical appeal to well-wishers to help settle his hospital bill.

The former coach was diagnosed with Cerebral Malaria, late 2020 and his family says his condition is deteriorating rapidly.

Senator Sakaja has been part of the team leading the fundraiser and had called on @RailaOdinga, @WilliamsRuto, @MusaliaMudavadi to help offset the bill.

As it stands, President Uhuru Kenyatta on Saturday sent 1Million to help offset the accruing hospital bill which currently stands at sh.2Million.