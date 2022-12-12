ADVERTISEMENT
President Ruto awards Bohra community leader highest state award

Amos Robi

The event was held at State House Nairobi after the Jamhuri Day Celebrations

His Holiness Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin receiving the Order of the Golden Heart from President William Ruto
His Holiness Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin receiving the Order of the Golden Heart from President William Ruto

Worldwide Dawoodi Bohra community leader His Holiness Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin, has received the Order of the Golden Heart.

Mufaddal was awarded by President William Ruto in a function held at State House after the Jamhuri day celebration.

Mufaddal was feted for his exemplary humanitarian and charitable contributions across the world and his leadership role in fostering interfaith dialogue as well as peace and harmony among the peoples of Kenya, the wider East Africa region and the world at large.

His fondness for the country and his faith and confidence in its potential is reflected in his establishment of a campus of Aljamea-tus-Saifiyah, the Dawoodi Bohra community’s prestigious institute of higher learning, in Nairobi.

Order of the Golden Heart is the highest award in Kenya given to eminent personalities for their exemplary work.

Bohra community leader Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin receiving the Order of the Golden Heart.
Bohra community leader Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin receiving the Order of the Golden Heart.

Past recipients of the award include the President of Uganda Yoweri Museveni, the former President of Liberia Ellen Johnson Sirleaf and the Aga Khan Shah Karim al-Husayni.

