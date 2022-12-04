Ruto's instructions to Interior CS Kithure Kindiki ahead of Raila’s protests

The head of state told the interior CS to collect the schedule of the planned protests across the country.

He further told the CS to deploy adequate security to the opposition leader and his team during the protests so that those involved in the protests do not destroy the property of others.

The president who was speaking during an interdenominational service in Embu on Sunday, December 4, was quick to add that the officers deployed will not only provide security to Odinga and his team, but will also protect the property of Kenyans during the planned rallies and demos.

"I have asked Kindiki to ask them for a schedule for their planned demonstrations so that we give them security officers who will protect them so that they do not destroy people's property," Ruto explained.

Taking a swipe at Odinga, Ruto accused the former of not being interested in Kenya’s economic development and vowed to soldier on with his agenda for the country.

"These people do not want the country to grow economically because they like confining people in poverty so that they can rule over them.

"This time, mtajua hamjui (you will know that you do not know). We are determined to move the country forward and you will not hold us back," the head of state slammed.

Gachagua rules out possibility of handshake

On his part, Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua who was also in attendance accused the opposition leader of attempting to force a handshake by selling fear.

"Raila wants to sell fear so that he can force a handshake, we do not want him in our government. Let him protest from morning till evening.

"The handshake was a bad experiment and the worst thing that has happened in Kenya's 60-year history. There will be no handshake," Gachagua stated.

The Azimio leader is set to what he termed as “public consultations with the people of Kenya to brainstorm on the direction the country is taking”.