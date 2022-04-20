Flight from JKIA carrying VIP guests skids off runway while landing [Photos]

The RwandaAir flight WB464 was carrying 60 passengers, 20 of whom were guests of Lt Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, son of President Yoweri Museveni.

All the passengers and crew members on board were able to disembark safely.

“RwandaAir flight WB464 upon landing at Entebbe International Airport early this morning was involved in a runway excursion as a result of bad weather. All passengers and flight crew deplaned safely with no reported injuries,” Rwanda Air said in a statement.

Pulse Live Kenya

While investigations are underway to determine the cause of the incident, airport authorities blamed weak markings on the new runway and low visibility caused by the morning downpour.

According to media reports from Uganda, the visitors from Kigali arrived ahead of Lt Gen Muhoozi’s birthday celebration on April 24.

The party is expected to be classy and glamorous with guests already jetting in.

One of the attendants is former Miss Rwanda Jolly Mutetsi, whom the Lt general is very excited to meet.

“Jolly Mutetsi, former Miss Rwanda, my old friend will be there at the birthday party! We will have a great time,” he tweeted on Monday.

Uganda’s first son also said that he had invited President Uhuru Kenyatta to his birthday party and was hopeful he would attend.

“Spoke to my beloved big brother, H.E. Uhuru Kenyatta, this morning. I love him very much, I will always be on his side! I hope he attends the birthday party,” Lt Gen Muhoozi tweeted.

“I can see some Kenyan haters angry because I love my big brother. You will be well. H.E. Uhuru is my real big brother. According to legend his grandfather was Omukama Kabalega. One of our greatest kings. Uganda and Kenya are linked by blood relations,” he added.