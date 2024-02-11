The sports category has moved to a new website.


Scores left homeless as houses & businesses go up in flames in Lang'ata

Charles Ouma

Houses and businesses go up in flames in Southlands, Kijiji area of Lang'ata Constituency on Saturday night

Scores of residents were left to spend the night in the cold after several houses went up in flames in Southlands, Kijiji area of Lang'ata Constituency on Saturday night.

According to Kenya Red Cross, the fire erupted at around 8pm and quickly spread to nearby houses.

It was contained about two hours later after Nairobi City County team joined hands with well-wishers.

"The situation has been successfully contained thanks to the collaborative efforts of the Nairobi City County fire team, the Kenya Red Cross and Community Based Disaster Response teams," read a statement from the Kenya Red Cross.

A section of residents expressed their disappointment at the response, claiming that the Nairobi County Government response team arrived an hour after the fire despite being a few kilometers away.

Houses and businesses go up in flames in Southlands, Kijiji area of Lang'ata Constituency on Saturday night Pulse Live Kenya

Some claimed that the fire trucks arrived without water, further delaying the process of putting out the fire.

Efforts to contain the inferno were hampered by crowded houses, with no access roads to reach the scene.

Rescue teams had to go round to access the scene through Onyonka Estate owing to the crowded businesses and houses.

READ: Embakasi gas explosion: Plant owner denies operating a filling plant

According to residents, firefighters from the Nairobi County Government arrived at the scene about an hour later in an attempt to put out the fire.

Series of fires across the city

This is the latest in a series of fires that have destroyed property across the city.

Last month, a huge fire erupted at Juakali area near city stadium, destroying several businesses.

The fire was eventually contained, but by this time, hundreds of stalls and businesses had been reduced to ashes.

The aftermath of the Embakasi fire tragedy Pulse Live Kenya

Shortly afterwards, a gas explosion at an illegal gas filling plant left at least three people dead with more than two hundred nursing injuries in hospital.

The owner of the property later emerged and claimed that he only operated a garage, noting that the truck behind the gas explosion trespassed.





