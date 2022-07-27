Family struggles to raise Sh300K for autopsy of ICC witness

According to the family, burial preparations are currently underway, however, the late cannot be buried as hospital bills at Kakamega County Referral Hospital are yet to be cleared as well as the postmortem.

“We are racing against time to raise the Sh300,000 to cater for the postmortem and burial preparations,” Peter Leting brother to the deceased told Nation.

What led to the death of Christopher Koech?

The late, a teacher at Khaunga Primary School in Mumias was supposed to appear before the ICC court in Hague but died in unclear circumstances on July 17.

Koech is said to have on July 16 made his way to Khaunga Primary School on his motorbike but after an hour hurriedly left the premises without revealing why or where he was headed.

A few hours later, the late was found lying on the side of the road near Shibuli market, about 21km from the school. Reports indicate that he was found foaming from his mouth and sweating profusely.

On-lookers said that the late regained consciousness and insisted that he wanted to ride his motorbike. However, police officers insisted that he be rushed to hospital.

Foaming or frothing at the mouth occurs when excess saliva pools in the mouth or lungs and is mixed with air, creating foam. Doctors state that foaming can often be as a result of either drug overdose, seizure, rabies or poisoning.

Upon his arrival at the hospital, Koech was immediately admitted to Ward One, unfortunately his condition worsened later in the evening. Koech was later pronounced dead on the morning of July 17.

The school's principle told journalists that the late had complained of a slight headache when he arrived in school on July 16.