RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Family struggles to raise Sh300K for autopsy of ICC witness

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai

The late died under unclear circumstances

Relatives and friends of the late Christopher Koech, a teacher at Nabakholo Primary School in Kakamega County in Kaptebee Location, Turbo of Uasin Gishu County on July 18, 2022. Image courtesy of Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group
Relatives and friends of the late Christopher Koech, a teacher at Nabakholo Primary School in Kakamega County in Kaptebee Location, Turbo of Uasin Gishu County on July 18, 2022. Image courtesy of Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

The family of the late Christopher Koech, is appealing to the government and well-wishers to help raise Sh300,000 to conduct an autopsy in order to establish what led to the death of the potential International Criminal Court (ICC) witness.

Recommended articles

According to the family, burial preparations are currently underway, however, the late cannot be buried as hospital bills at Kakamega County Referral Hospital are yet to be cleared as well as the postmortem.

“We are racing against time to raise the Sh300,000 to cater for the postmortem and burial preparations,” Peter Leting brother to the deceased told Nation.

The late Christopher Koech. Image courtesy of Nation Media Group
The late Christopher Koech. Image courtesy of Nation Media Group Pulse Live Kenya

The late, a teacher at Khaunga Primary School in Mumias was supposed to appear before the ICC court in Hague but died in unclear circumstances on July 17.

Koech is said to have on July 16 made his way to Khaunga Primary School on his motorbike but after an hour hurriedly left the premises without revealing why or where he was headed.

A few hours later, the late was found lying on the side of the road near Shibuli market, about 21km from the school. Reports indicate that he was found foaming from his mouth and sweating profusely.

On-lookers said that the late regained consciousness and insisted that he wanted to ride his motorbike. However, police officers insisted that he be rushed to hospital.

PHOTO: Paul Gicheru at the opening of his trial at the ICC on 15 February 2022 ©ICC-CPI
PHOTO: Paul Gicheru at the opening of his trial at the ICC on 15 February 2022 ©ICC-CPI Pulse Live Kenya

READ: ICC case against lawyer Paul Gicheru closed over witness tampering

Foaming or frothing at the mouth occurs when excess saliva pools in the mouth or lungs and is mixed with air, creating foam. Doctors state that foaming can often be as a result of either drug overdose, seizure, rabies or poisoning.

Upon his arrival at the hospital, Koech was immediately admitted to Ward One, unfortunately his condition worsened later in the evening. Koech was later pronounced dead on the morning of July 17.

The school's principle told journalists that the late had complained of a slight headache when he arrived in school on July 16.

“He didn’t look that bad and was at the school for about an hour and then left on his motorbike. We had advised him to take some painkillers to relieve the headache,” Principal Benson Wabuyabo said.

READ: ICC witness mysteriously dies in Kakamega

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Limo is my full name but most people refer to me as CP. Digital media has opened a new front for journalists, me being one of them. I understand what can be interesting for the audience, therefore I play around with words to satisfy the needs of the reader.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Uhuru swears in newly appointed KDF Commanders [Photos]

Uhuru swears in newly appointed KDF Commanders [Photos]

Tuju reveals details of how Ruto was paid to support Uhuru

Tuju reveals details of how Ruto was paid to support Uhuru

What next after court suspends Prof Wainaina's sacking?

What next after court suspends Prof Wainaina's sacking?

Former MP arrested in connection to shooting opponent's supporter

Former MP arrested in connection to shooting opponent's supporter

Family struggles to raise Sh300K for autopsy of ICC witness

Family struggles to raise Sh300K for autopsy of ICC witness

Kenyans question credibility of KPLC after blackout

Kenyans question credibility of KPLC after blackout

Video of Hussein Mohammed pushing mama mboga goes viral

Video of Hussein Mohammed pushing mama mboga goes viral

Ruto claims Sh15B was spent to renovate Uhuru Gardens

Ruto claims Sh15B was spent to renovate Uhuru Gardens

Uhuru goes on 10-minute animated criticism against DP Ruto [Video]

Uhuru goes on 10-minute animated criticism against DP Ruto [Video]

2022 ELECTIONS COUNTDOWN NEWS
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
August 9, 2022
ELECTION DAY

Trending

DCI reveals 10 counties targeted by 3 Venezuelans arrested at JKIA

Director of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti

Cop rushed to hospital in critical condition after fight at Ruto's Karen home

Deputy President William Ruto with police officers attached to his official residence in Karen

Nithi River crash: Death toll rises to 33

21 dead after bus crashes 40 meters into Nithi River

Maribe in hot soup after blood-stained shorts found in her house

Former TV anchor Jacqueline Maribe (left) with her co-accused Joseph Irungu alias Jowie at Milimani Law Court on July 19, 2022. Image by Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group