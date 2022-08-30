Supreme Court orders recount in 15 polling stations [List]

According to the Supreme Court, the order will help Raila Odinga and other petitioners prove allegations of electoral fraud.

The Supreme Court called for a vote recount in;

Nandi Hills, Tinderet CONMO, and Sindendeti Primary School in Nandi county, Belgut, Kapsuser and Chepkutum primary schools in Kericho county, Jomvi, Mikindani and Ministry of Water Tanks, Mvita, Majengo and Mvita Primary School in Mombasa Jarok, Gathanji and Kiheo Primary School Polling in Nyandarua County.

According to a report by Nation, the court also ordered the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission to hand over access to servers at the National Tallying Centre.

The ruling requires IEBC to grant Odinga supervised access to any servers that may be storing forensically imaged material used to capture a copy of the Form 34C, which contains the total votes cast.

Additionally, the IEBC was mandated to give them copies of its technological system security policy, which covers things like password policy, password matrix, and owners of system administrative passwords, among others.

The court also told the commission to avail information on the users in the system and their levels of access.

CJ Koome lists 9 key issues that will make or break Raila vs Ruto case

The Supreme Court has said that in the 2022 presidential election petition, the court had nine issues to determine whether the presidential election results would be upheld or nullified and what orders will be issued.

Speaking during the pre-trial conference, Chief Justice Martha Koome who is the president of the Supreme Court explained that the judges would be looking at the nine issues listed.

She said that one of the issues to be determined would be whether the technology used by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission met the standards of integrity to guarantee accurate and verified results.

The Supreme Court will also determine whether there was interference in the uploading of Forms 34A from the polling station into IEBC’s server.

Additionally, the judges will rule whether there was a difference between Forms 34A uploaded into the IEBC portal, those delivered physically to the Bomas of Kenya National tallying Centre and those issued to presiding officers at the various polling stations.

The Supreme Court will determine whether there was an unexplained difference between the votes cast in the presidential election and other elections.

The bench will rule whether the IEBC followed the laid down procedure in tallying and declaration of the presidential election results.

The Supreme Court will determine whether the postponement of elections in Kakamega, Mombasa Counties, Kitui Rural, Kacheliba, Pokot South, Rongai constituencies, Kwa Njenga Ward and Nyaki West wards resulted in voter suppression to the detriment of Raila Odinga.

The court will determine whether President-elect William Ruto attained the required threshold of 50% +1 vote to be declared the winner of the presidential election.

The judges will deliver a ruling on whether there were irregularities and illegalities in the electoral process and if they were of such a magnitude as to affect the presidential election result.