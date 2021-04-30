Tanzania President Samia Suluhu unanimously elected Chairperson of ruling party CCM

In the exercise that took place on Friday, 1862 delegates voted in favour of her as leader of the party. No one voted against her.

Speaking after her election, Mama Samia thanked members of the ruling party for believing in her, adding that she has been a member of the party for more than 34 years and with their support, she will lead the party with ease.

“Nawashukuru Wana CCM kwa kunichagua kuwa Mwenyekiti wa CCM-Taifa, najua jukumu mlilonipa ni gumu lakini naamini nitaweza, nimekuwa Mwanachama wa CCM kwa miaka 34 na nina miaka 20 ndani ya vikao vya kufanya maamuzi pia kwa ushirikiano wenu nitaweza,” said President Samia.