American tycoon crowned as Njuri Ncheke elder

According to nation.africa, Wilber who is the founder of Tharaka Boys High School was crowned as an elder on Saturday May 21 for his effort in developing the community.

Wilber founded Tharaka Boys High School in 1969 at a young age of 24 with little resources at his disposal. The community donated 100 acres of land for the school but he had to struggle to raise funds to start the school's operations.

A fundraiser by the local leadership managed to raise Sh50,000 which was barely enough for even the basic infrastructure. Wilber however sought help from the then Education Minister Taita Towett who funded the construction of classes and staff houses.

Through his networks, Wilber managed to mobilize funds from both in and out of the country through which he established a water processing and irrigation project that ran the school until the government took it over and posted teachers.

James Wilber and his wife during his installation as Tharaka elder photo Alex Njeru NMG Pulse Live Kenya

In 1972 Wilber’s time of service in Kenya lapsed and he went back to America but continued to support the school from abroad.

In 2019 he came up with the idea of constructing a Sh30 million multi-purpose hall which he heavily funded.

The hall was officially opened during his installation as an elder.

Njuri Ncheke Council of Elders led by the council’s national vice-chairman, Alphonse Kamwara installed Williams a Tharaka elder because of his immense contribution to the community.

Some of the old boys of the school include Mzalendo Kibunjia and Paul Mugambi who is seeking the senatorial seat for the county.