City lawyer Cliff Ombeta has that Kenya is a broken nation, and the people who have caused it are busy forming a coalition for the next general election.

In a tweet seen by Pulse Live, Ombeta said that the only mistake we did as Kenyan citizens was to elect our current leaders and we are already experiencing the consequences.

He added that for Kenya to heal, we must stay away from what broke us (Our current leaders).

“This nation is broken. The architects of this injury, are now forming coalitions. As a nation, if we want to heal, we must stay away from what broke us. Why should we be in pain? As citizens, the only wrong we did, was to pick our current leaders. Consequences have followed,” said Cliff Ombeta.

Lawyer Cliff Ombeta

Mr. Ombeta is one of the vocal lawyers in the country, who have been calling out politicians in the country and at the same time engaging his fans on social media.