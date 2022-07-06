Transport CS issues new rules for using Nairobi Expressway

Transport CS James Macharia said that PSV exeeding 7 passengers were banned from using the road.

The contractor will also install rumble strips to warn drivers at toll stations.Additionally, the maximum speed limit has been set at 110km/h.

"This is to warn drivers to slow down as they approach the various toll gates. Enforcement of speed limits. The maximum speed limit on all public roads in Kenya is 110km/h.

"All motorists are required by law to adhere to the stipulated speed limits. We have installed speed cameras to enhance the enforcement of speed limits," he said.

There has been debate over the use of the Nairobi Expressway by matatus, after media personality Caroline Mutoko said allowing PSV on the road was courting trouble.

They accused her of fanning elitism over the use of the newly completed toll road, which some Kenyans have termed as expensive to use.

Recent accidents on Nairobi Expressway

On June 25, 2022, one person died and others were injured after a motorist who was driving at high speed while exiting the Mlolongo toll station crashed into a toll booth and rammed into several vehicles that were being cleared at the time.

Another accident was reported on Monday evening July 4, involving a PSV that crashed into the Mlolongo toll station and injuring 20 people.