Uhuru's Sh100M gift to Eliud Kipchoge finally ready

In a statement shared by the Ministry of Education, the Eliud Kipchoge Library in Kapsisiywa Secondary School in Nandi County is complete and was inspected by Education CS George Magoha on Satuday.

In 2019, President Kenyatta donated Sh100 million to fund the project which had been a dream Kipchoge had intended to make come true.

The president wanted to honour Kipchoge's historic achievement in October 2019 when he made history as the first man to run a marathon in under two hours in Vienna.

“Education Cabinet Secretary Prof. George Magoha today inspected the completion of Eluid Kipchoge Library at Kapsisiywa Secondary School in Nandi County. The project is President Uhuru Kenyatta's concept in honour of Eluid Kipchoge's INEOS 1:59 World Record,” read the statement by the ministry.

Besides the library, the school also had extra classrooms and laboratories constructed and which are aimed at easing learning for the students in the school and the locals as well.

The president also promised to redesign Kapsisiywa Secondary School and keep investing in it so as to keep the spirit and motto of Eliud Kipchoge alive.

The president is expected to launch the library before he leaves office having only 30 days left to the general polls.

