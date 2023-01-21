University of Eldoret reveals 9 banned outfits its students should not wear

An internal memo dated January 19, 2023 clarified that mini-skirts, skin-tight trousers, ragged/torn/ripped jeans, tumbo cuts, bum shorts, and transparent dresses revealing parts of the body and inner clothing are inappropriate and not in line with the institution’s dress code.

For male students, the memo details that the sagging of trousers, clothes revealing the chest, and ragged/torn/ripped trousers are not part of the dressing code accepted at the institution.

According to the memo signed by the Dean of Students, Dr. Lelei K. Kiboiy, failing to comply may warrant disciplinary action.

"All students are therefore advised to, at all times, desist from inappropriate dressing while at the University as this may warrant disciplinary action," reads the memo in part.

Earlier this year on January 05, 2023, Kenya Methodist University (KeMU) released a memo detailing some of the outfits and fashion trends that are not part of the institution’s dress code.

According to the memo, male students having dreadlocks, plated hair, earrings or wearing untucked shirts will not be acceptable at the institution.

"Blouses with necklines that run down more than four inches” also fall into the category of banned outfits.

Miniskirts and skirts that are above the knee line as well as those whose slit is above the knee line also fall in the category of outfits that the institution wants its students to shun.

"All university students are required to comply with the University code of dressing and wear appropriate attire during the study, at meal times in the dining hall, and in all university functions,” the memo reads in part.