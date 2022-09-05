What Ruto plans to tell Uhuru in first phonecall in months

Ruto said in a press briefing at the Deputy President’s official residence that following the Supreme Court judgement upholding his election, he would now be reaching out to Kenyatta.

He said that the two would embark on the hand over process, ahead of the swearing-in ceremony.

“I will shortly be putting a call to my good friend President Uhuru Kenyatta. I haven’t talked to him in months but shortly I will be putting a call to him so that we can have a conversation on the process of transition.

“I know he worked hard, in his own way but the people of Kenya have made a decision and we have no issue with the democratic choices of any Kenyan. You remember I said earlier that when I chose to support Uhuru Kenyatta I did not give him conditions. I take no offense at all that he decided to support someone else,” he said, promising to remain friends with the outgoing president.

The president-elect also stated that his administration would support Kenyatta in his retirement.

Ruto added that he would also reach out to his competitors including Raila Odinga to discuss how to develop the country.

“I will be making a call to Raila Odinga & his team so that we can contextualize how we are going to work together for the people of Kenya; those of us who will be working from the Executive and the Azimio team who will be working from the opposition,” he said.