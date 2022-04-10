OPINION: Why you need to vote on August 9

This has instilled apathy in a majority of electorates over the electoral terms, they have always voted for the right candidates who never got their names on the winning list.

These people have maintained that they will not vote come August 9, 2022. I totally feel you. But...

This is why you still need to vote beginning with Member of County Assembly to the President;

1. It's your money

Remember to put your money to good use. The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) is funded by our taxes, why wouldn't you want your money to be put where your mouth is?

2. Not voting is giving up your voice

If you don't vote, you'll be disturbed by your conscience right after elections. Perhaps your best bet would have won were it that you voted? You will not have a right to complain to anyone but to silently eat your own rotten tomatoes. Have your VOICE heard at the ballot.

3. Elections have consequences

The policies and laws that affect us are largely sponsored by whoever you elect into the office.

Policies that don't allow punishment of fuel hoarders, policies that are soft on the government's reluctance to pay pending bills, laws that govern prices of basic commodities are passed and signed by whoever is elected into the office. By not voting, you vote for insensitive political leaders. VOTE RIGHT.

4. It's an opportunity to bring change

Every five years, the Constitution gives us the opportunity to bring the change we want or the changes we don't want. The power is in your hands to bring that change. It can be a good one or a bad one.

VOTE and vote RIGHT.