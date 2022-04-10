RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

OPINION: Why you need to vote on August 9

Authors:

Allan Oduor Pulse Contributor

An opinion article submitted by one of Pulse Kenya's avid readers, Oduor Juma

IEBC officials tallying votes after December 15th, 2020 by-election
IEBC officials tallying votes after December 15th, 2020 by-election

We've not had very good electoral outcomes in Kenya since 2002. The subsequent elections have been marred with a lot of malpractices like voter bribery and rigging.

Recommended articles

This has instilled apathy in a majority of electorates over the electoral terms, they have always voted for the right candidates who never got their names on the winning list.

These people have maintained that they will not vote come August 9, 2022. I totally feel you. But...

This is why you still need to vote beginning with Member of County Assembly to the President;

Remember to put your money to good use. The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) is funded by our taxes, why wouldn't you want your money to be put where your mouth is?

If you don't vote, you'll be disturbed by your conscience right after elections. Perhaps your best bet would have won were it that you voted? You will not have a right to complain to anyone but to silently eat your own rotten tomatoes. Have your VOICE heard at the ballot.

The policies and laws that affect us are largely sponsored by whoever you elect into the office.

Policies that don't allow punishment of fuel hoarders, policies that are soft on the government's reluctance to pay pending bills, laws that govern prices of basic commodities are passed and signed by whoever is elected into the office. By not voting, you vote for insensitive political leaders. VOTE RIGHT.

Every five years, the Constitution gives us the opportunity to bring the change we want or the changes we don't want. The power is in your hands to bring that change. It can be a good one or a bad one.

VOTE and vote RIGHT.

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the position of Pulse as its publisher.

Authors:

Allan Oduor Allan Oduor Allan Oduor Juma Majiwa - Bondo, is a Community Development Strategist, passionate about villages' prosperity and with a keen interest in national politics. Pulse Contributor Pulse Contributor Pulse Contributors is an initiative to highlight diverse journalistic voices. Pulse Contributors do not represent the company Pulse and contribute on their own behalf

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

John Paul Mwirigi says he is ready to return car gifted by president Uhuru

John Paul Mwirigi says he is ready to return car gifted by president Uhuru

Sonko now vying for Mombasa Governor seat in August General Election

Sonko now vying for Mombasa Governor seat in August General Election

CS Magoha announces how to check Form One placement via mobile phone

CS Magoha announces how to check Form One placement via mobile phone

Govt to splash Sh258 million on State House, State Lodges & DP's residence

Govt to splash Sh258 million on State House, State Lodges & DP's residence

Ruto promises to overturn Uhuru's legacy budget

Ruto promises to overturn Uhuru's legacy budget

OPINION: Why you need to vote on August 9

OPINION: Why you need to vote on August 9

John Paul Mwirigi says Uhuru's car gift didn't buy his loyalty

John Paul Mwirigi says Uhuru's car gift didn't buy his loyalty

Pick me - Mutua tells Raila on 2022 presidential ticket

Pick me - Mutua tells Raila on 2022 presidential ticket

Banning words not enough, take action on those inciting hate and violence [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

Banning words not enough, take action on those inciting hate and violence [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

Trending

Kenyan security guards in Qatar complain of forced labour

A mask-clad passenger shows his phone to a security guard at the Doha Metro, to show a green status (signifying an all-clear from coronavirus) on the Ehteraz smartphone app upon entering a station in Qatar's capital on September 1, 2020. Photo by KARIM JAAFAR/AFP via Getty Images)

17 face life imprisonment if found guilty of attempting to kill Raila

Among the charges preferred against the 17 include attempted murder, incitement to violence, malicious damage to property and disturbance of peace. (Photo by Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group)

Ezra Chiloba claims harassment from mobile networks

CA Director-General Ezra Chiloba speaks during a function with the ODPP on April 4, 2022

Raila's quick move after 8 parties threatened to quit Azimio-One Kenya

Azimio-One Kenya leaders Raila Odinga, Charity Ngilu, SC Martha Karua and Prof Makau Mutua during a meeting held on April 7, 2022