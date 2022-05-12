Kabogo threatens to bolt out of Kenya Kwanza alliance

Speaking during a public rally in Kiambu on Thursday, Kabogo said that if the leaked documents were true, the Mt Kenya region had been short-changed.

He claimed that the interests of the populous region should be captured in the Kenya Kwanza coalition.

Pulse Live Kenya

"When I met the deputy president in Dubai, I told him I don't want anything from his government. What I asked him is to ensure the interest of the Mt Kenya region is well captured in his government," Kabogo said.

"We have seen the details of his agreement with other members of the coalition. If that is not rectified to capture the interest of the people living in Mt Kenya then we will have to leave," he added.

Kabogo joined the Kenya Kwanza alliance on his Tujibebe party which is among the coalition’s constituent parties.

The details of the powersharing deal were first revealed by Citizen TV and included conditions imposed on Mudavadi and Wetangula, who were founding members of the Kenya Kwanza alliance.

The documents showed that Ruto’s running mate would be picked from leaders in Mt Kenya while Mudavadi would be offered the Prime Cabinet Secretary slot.

Pulse Live Kenya

According to the Kenya Kwanza coalition agreement, the office of National Assembly Speaker is reserved for Bungoma Senator Wetangula and his Ford Kenya party.

The Senate speakership has been offered to the Pamoja African Alliance (PAA), led by Kilifi Governor Amason Kingi, who defected to the Kenya Kwanza over the weekend.

If Kenya Kwanza wins the August elections, Mudavadi and Wetangula will be assigned 30% of the appointive government seats under the Ruto power structure.

This comprises the Prime Cabinet Secretary and 6 Cabinet Secretary positions, the Speaker of the National Assembly, and major development projects in Western Kenya.