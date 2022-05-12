RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Kabogo threatens to bolt out of Kenya Kwanza alliance

Authors:

Denis Mwangi

The leaked powersharing agreement in Kenya Kwanza is already causing cracks within the coalition

Dr William Ruto in conversation with Kenya Kwanza principal Moses Wetangula, Chama Cha Kazi party leader Moses Kuria and Tujibebe Wakenya party leader William Kabogo during a rally at Thika Stadium, Kiambu County
Dr William Ruto in conversation with Kenya Kwanza principal Moses Wetangula, Chama Cha Kazi party leader Moses Kuria and Tujibebe Wakenya party leader William Kabogo during a rally at Thika Stadium, Kiambu County

Former Kiambu Governor William Kabogo has threatened to leave the Kenya Kwanza alliance after the leak of an alleged powersharing agreement between Deputy President William Ruto, ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi and Ford Kenya leader Moses Wetangula.

Recommended articles

Speaking during a public rally in Kiambu on Thursday, Kabogo said that if the leaked documents were true, the Mt Kenya region had been short-changed.

He claimed that the interests of the populous region should be captured in the Kenya Kwanza coalition.

Kiambu 2022 gubernatorial hopeful William Kabogo
Kiambu 2022 gubernatorial hopeful William Kabogo Pulse Live Kenya

"When I met the deputy president in Dubai, I told him I don't want anything from his government. What I asked him is to ensure the interest of the Mt Kenya region is well captured in his government," Kabogo said.

"We have seen the details of his agreement with other members of the coalition. If that is not rectified to capture the interest of the people living in Mt Kenya then we will have to leave," he added.

Kabogo joined the Kenya Kwanza alliance on his Tujibebe party which is among the coalition’s constituent parties.

The details of the powersharing deal were first revealed by Citizen TV and included conditions imposed on Mudavadi and Wetangula, who were founding members of the Kenya Kwanza alliance.

The documents showed that Ruto’s running mate would be picked from leaders in Mt Kenya while Mudavadi would be offered the Prime Cabinet Secretary slot.

Kenya Kwanza parties sign coalition agreement
Kenya Kwanza parties sign coalition agreement Pulse Live Kenya

According to the Kenya Kwanza coalition agreement, the office of National Assembly Speaker is reserved for Bungoma Senator Wetangula and his Ford Kenya party.

The Senate speakership has been offered to the Pamoja African Alliance (PAA), led by Kilifi Governor Amason Kingi, who defected to the Kenya Kwanza over the weekend.

If Kenya Kwanza wins the August elections, Mudavadi and Wetangula will be assigned 30% of the appointive government seats under the Ruto power structure.

This comprises the Prime Cabinet Secretary and 6 Cabinet Secretary positions, the Speaker of the National Assembly, and major development projects in Western Kenya.

In order for UDA to fulfil the obligations, Mudavadi and Wetangula must deliver at least 70% of the votes in Western.

Authors:

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Names of 8 dangerous hardcore criminals who have escaped from police custody

Names of 8 dangerous hardcore criminals who have escaped from police custody

Kabogo threatens to bolt out of Kenya Kwanza alliance

Kabogo threatens to bolt out of Kenya Kwanza alliance

Judge moves court to contribute funds for guilty couple who stole food

Judge moves court to contribute funds for guilty couple who stole food

Uhuru, Ruto meet eye to eye in 1st Cabinet meeting in 1 year [Photos]

Uhuru, Ruto meet eye to eye in 1st Cabinet meeting in 1 year [Photos]

Teen girl in Bomet stabs fellow girl to death over 2GB memory card

Teen girl in Bomet stabs fellow girl to death over 2GB memory card

I was shot by carjackers -Tim Wanyonyi on how he ended up on a wheelchair

I was shot by carjackers -Tim Wanyonyi on how he ended up on a wheelchair

SRC proposes changes in MPs'pay and benefits [Details]

SRC proposes changes in MPs'pay and benefits [Details]

Uhuru commissions 3 new facilities worth Sh1 billion at KNH [Photos]

Uhuru commissions 3 new facilities worth Sh1 billion at KNH [Photos]

Ruto, Sakaja promise feeding program for primary schools

Ruto, Sakaja promise feeding program for primary schools

Trending

Thugs strike Kibaki's home 3 days after burial [Photos]

The late former President Mwai Kibaki was buried at his home in Kanyange village, near Othaya Town in Nyeri County

At least one dead in Thika road accident after brake failure [video]

Kenya Mpya accident photo credits Ma3 route twitter

Kibaki's trusted staffers lose jobs

Former President Mwai Kibaki

Police discover another gun at Sankok's home as more details emerge

Nominated Jubilee MP David Ole Sankok (Twitter)