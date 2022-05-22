RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Ruto’s charged Eldoret rally and his 4 promises

Charles Ouma

The Kenya Kwanza brigade took their campaigns to Eldoret and traversed the vast Uasin Gishu County

DP Ruto campaigning in Eldoret on Sunday, May 22
DP Ruto campaigning in Eldoret on Sunday, May 22

Deputy President William Ruto today retreated to his Eldoret home turf, hosting a series of politically-charged rallies and promising goodies to his supporters.

Ruto hit the campaign trail shortly after attending a church service at PCEA Langas, with promises of goodies and attacks at rival politicians flowing freely.

The Kenya Kwanza presidential candidate called for the total rejection of all candidates not flying the United Democratic Alliance in the August elections, noting that only UDA candidates should be elected in the region.

Ruto singled out Kesses MP Dr Swarup Mishra who will be defending his seat as an independent candidate as one of those who should be sent home.

He labelled Mishra as a proud and arrogant character who has grown fat after squandering public resources.

“Wakati tunafungia Raila virago aende Bondo, tunafungia Mishra pia aende nyumbani. Awache kiburi na awache madharau. Wakati tulimchagua hapa alikuwa mwembamba. Saah ii hata kutembea ni shida kwa sababu ya kukula mali ya wananchi.

"(When sending Raila packing to Bondo, let us also send Mishra packing. His pride and arrogance should stop. When we elected him a few years ago, he was slim. Right now even walking is a problem because of consuming public resources),” Ruto slammed.

Ruto at Presbyterian Church of East Africa (PCEA) Langas, Kapseret, Uasin Gishu County
Ruto at Presbyterian Church of East Africa (PCEA) Langas, Kapseret, Uasin Gishu County Pulse Live Kenya

The UDA party leader pledged to create at least 50,000 jobs for Uasin Gishu county should Kenya Kwanza emerge victorious in the August 9 elections.

"I want to promise you that I will not let you down and as my people here at home, let no one come here to plan for you…For us, our first job will be the economy and jobs for our youth," Ruto said.

He also promised to intervene in the housing situation in Eldoret, stating that his government will construct 10,000 low-cost housing for Eldoret residents.

DP Ruto attending Sunday service at Presbyterian Church of East Africa (PCEA) Langas, Kapseret, Uasin Gishu County
DP Ruto attending Sunday service at Presbyterian Church of East Africa (PCEA) Langas, Kapseret, Uasin Gishu County Pulse Live Kenya

To ensure that all communities living in the cosmopolitan Eldoret are represented, the Kenya Kwanza presidential candidate pledged to nominate one MP from the county and two MCAs from the Luo and Luhya communities in Uasin Gishu.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

