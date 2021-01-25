Deputy President William Ruto has said that the wheelbarrow conversation championed by his Hustler Team is all about empowering every Kenyan.

Taking to Twitter after attending a church service at the Kenya Assemblies of God (KAG) Church, Ruthimitu in Dagoretti South, the DP said that the conversation is about improving and changing the life of every Kenyans regardless of their social class or the job they do.

He insisted that work is work, and what the Hustler movement is championing is not about having power and positions or benefiting certain tribes.

“The wheelbarrow conversation is about the ordinary people and their enterprises. It is about Mama Mbogas, Watu wa Mjengo, Boda Bodas, Makangas, and their welfare. It is about the empowerment of every Kenyan. It is not about power, positions and tribes. Kazi Ni Kazi,” said Deputy President William Ruto.

The DP had attended church alongside 30 other Members of Parliament allied to his hustler movement.

After the fallout with President Uhuru Kenyatta over his handshake with ODM leader and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, DP Ruto has been a big critic of the government blaming Odinga for stalling Jubilee projects after the deal with Uhuru.

The DP is also opposed to the BBI referendum which is being championed by President Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga, which seeks to create more leadership positions with the aim of having an all-inclusive government, something Ruto is opposed to.