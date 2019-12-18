Governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko will not present himself in court on Wednesday due to health complications.

His lawyers told journalists that the governor was undergoing treatment and agreed with the prosecution to have Mr Sonko present in court on January 21 2020.

According to his lawyers Dan Maanzo and George Kiithi, the governor is also nursing injuries inflicted during his arrest in Voi, Taita Taveta County.

Lawyer George Kiithi speaking to the press in Voi

The judge directed Sonko's lawyer to present him at the Voi police station before he appears in court in January.

Sonko was also directed to record statements with sleuths from the DCI in connection to his case.

Assaulting police boss

Governor Sonko was expected in court on Wednesday in Voi to answer to assault charges.

Governor Mike Sonko arrested

He faces three counts among them resisting police arrest and disorderly conduct and he is also accused of battling police officers when he was arrested on December 6.

Police said they served court summons to Sonko to appear in court on Wednesday to answer charges of assaulting Coast Regional Police Commander Rashid Yakub by kicking him on the thigh and insulting others during his dramatic arrest.