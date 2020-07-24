The Ministry of Interior Coordination has denied social media reports that alleged its head, CS Fred Matiang'i, has been hospitalized in critical condition after contracting Covid19.

The Ministry urged Kenyans to disregard the information as it was totally untrue.

"To all members of the public, please disregard the fake news and misinformation being spread on various outlets that CS Dr. @FredMatiangi is hospitalized. The claims are completely untrue," the ministry.

Two of the fake posts attached to the statement from the Interior Ministry claimed that Matiang'i had been rushed at the Aga Khan Hospital ICU and that he is among three CSs who have tested Covid19 positive.

The Ministry did not, however, comment on the CS's whereabouts as he has not a public appearance since July 16th despite being a huge ground and social media presence in the past.