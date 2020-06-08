Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria has resigned from the Transport, Infrastructure, Public Works and Housing Committee.

In his resignation letter, Kuria noted that the Jubilee Party had expressed intention to push him out of the committee which he was the Vice-Chair.

He detailed the accomplishments of the committee adding that he was proud of the legacy he and fellow legislators had left in that docket.

Jubilee removes Moses Kuria from powerful position in Parliament

The Gatundu South legislator said they had initiated reforms which saw the revival of Kenya Airways and other key projects despite the odds.

No regrets

"Despite frustrations from deeply vested interests in this sector, we managed to push through our report which is now gathering dust in government bureaucracy," Mr Kuria said on KQ.

He also asked the Majority Whip, whom the letter was addressed to revive the Affordable Housing Programme, which he and the committee were working on.

Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria

"I have no regrets, Hon Majority Whip Sir. I hand back the position with humility but with my head high. I thank the party for giving me the opportunity to serve and make a difference in the lives of Kenyans," the MP concluded in his resignation letter.

Kuria was among five MPs who had been given seven days each by the Jubilee Party to explain why they should not be axed from their respective committees.