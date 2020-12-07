The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) on Monday sounded a warning to owners of modified number plates in the country.

NTSA warned that the use of number plates not issued by the authority is against the law.

"The Authority's attention is drawn to the widespread violation of Rule 5(a) of the Traffic (Registration Plates) Rules 2016 as evidenced by the large number of vehicles using registration plates not issued by the Authority.

"Rule 5(a) provides that:- A person shall not manufacture or sell a reflective registration plate or third registration plate licenses without the written consent of the Authority," the public notice read in part.

NTSA Director General George Njao further emphasized that motorists would also be prosecuted for driving a vehicle without a number plate.

"Further, it has also been noted that newly registered motorcycles are using printed papers indicating the registration number as opposed to the prescribed registration plate as required by Section 12(1) of the Traffic Act.

"Through this Notice, motor vehicle and motorcycle owners are advised with immediate effect, to cease the use of these unauthorized registration plates, failure to which will result in prosecution," the notice outlined.