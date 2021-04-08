The Kenya Pharmacy and Poisons Board (PPB) has issued a statement on the alleged death resulting from a Covid-19 vaccine injection in the country.

Deputy Director of the PPB Peter Mbwiiri Ikamati had revealed that a woman had died following the administration of a dose of the AstraZenaca vaccine.

The Board has, however, dismissed reports that the death was linked to the Covid-19 vaccine.

Dr Mbwiiri clarified that the woman who was reported dead suffered complications of a miscarriage.

"What we can say is it was a misreport, an expectant female got a miscarriage, it happened within period of being given vaccine. Miscarriage could have happened, it does not have to be linked to the shot.

“Because of the gravity of the matter, when a severe case is reported, PPB will follow up within 24hours," he stated.

The Board further announced that there have been a total of 279 cases of adverse effects of the Covid-19 vaccine and 272 had been resolved within a short period.