Police crackdown on 300 Pakistanis staying in same apartment building in Nairobi [Video]

A video taken at the apartment building on Thursday, September 30 showed hundreds of stranded Pakistanis believed to be on transit to Saudi Arabia.

Dozens of police officers were also seen inspecting documents belonging to the foreigners.

Citizen TV reported that government has suspended an agreement that allowed visa-free entry for passengers travelling into the country from Pakistan.

Reports from KTN News put the number of foreigners at Waiyaki Real Gardens at close to 300.

Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho on Wednesday said that the government had taken note of the increase in the number of Pakistanis that have been jetting into the country.

He said that the police and immigration department would conduct the crackdown to ensure that the influx of foreigners doesn't pose a threat to Kenya security and health of its citizens.

"Going forward, the government will restrict the number of foreigners transiting through the country to levels that do not pose a risk to Kenya's national interests," Kibicho stated.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs also raised concern in a letter written to the Pakistan High Commission in Nairobi.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kenya presents its compliments to the High Commission of Pakistan in Nairobi and has the honour to note that the government of Kenya's attention has been drawn to a recent spike in the number of persons travelling from Pakistan enroute to Saudi Arabia and other destinations, transiting through Kenya.