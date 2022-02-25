RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

Police shoot down remaining Katombi Gang leader

Amos Robi

The suspect had inherited the reigns after Fadhili Mgaza was dramatically eliminated by police two weeks ago

File image of a police vehicle at a crime scene

A fortnight after police gunned down the leader of Katombi Gang, a criminal sect operating in Mathare Valley, the heir to the throne in the gang has also been gunned down

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), the thug known as Jakande Kabede met his death while on a mission terrorizing residents of Bondeni area in Mathare.

Pangani-based police had received intelligence of the criminal operation and swiftly moved in time to counter Kabede who was in the company of another gang member.

Unwilling to surrender, the suspect fired at the cops forcing retaliatory shots from the men in the blue as sounds of gunshots rented the air.

“Pangani-based sleuths who received a tip-off on the thugs' activities rushed to the scene in time to find the two had cornered a middle-aged woman and were busy ransacking her handbag. The corporal leading the operation ordered the two to surrender, but instead one of the thugs fired at him missing his left shoulder by inches,” a DCI report narrated.

File image of police at a crime scene. ece-auto-gen

When calm was restored, one gang member laid down lifeless while his accomplice managed to disappear into the slum.

One Webley revolver with four rounds of ammunition was recovered from the thug his death, possibly marking an end to the gang’s fiefdom.

“Tuesday’s operation completely annihilated one of the city’s notorious criminal gangs, that had terrorized residents of Mathare, Pangani, and Huruma estates,” DCI reported.

The DCI urges the public to continue partnering with the authorities to counter crime in the city.

On Tuesday February 8, police gunned down the gang’s initial leader, Fadhili Mgaza was fatally shot off a speeding motorbike by a police sharpshooter.

His accomplice, who was riding the bike lost control and crashed into a drum of boiling matumbo (tripe) and soup before scattering into the slum.

Police had given the remaining gang members a two-month ultimatum to surrender.

Amos Robi

