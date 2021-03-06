The world of kenyan politics is in mourning following the death of one of former Vice President Musalia Mudavadi's aide, Ken Manono.

Manono passed away on Friday under unclear circumstances.

The deceased was an Amani National Congress (ANC) party official who has been remembered as a uniting force for the "Mulembe nation".

Kiminini Member of Parliament (MP) Chris Wamalwa stated: "Condolences to the family and friends of Ken Manono an aide to Hon Musalia Mudavadi . He was in high spirits last week when he represented Hon Mudavadi during the launch of Kiminini NG-CDF funded school bus. He was very committed to the Mulembe unity campaign. May his soul RIP."

Nairobi Woman Representative Esther Passaris recounted times she had shared with the deceased stating that he had been an asset to her.

"All the plans. All the laughs. Little did we know you would take the bow out of life this soon. We talked. We texted. And then came the post that silenced you forever but the memories of the man you were, the family you loved, the dreams you had will never die.

"I shall be there for what you believed in and those you loved with zeal and zest in life and laughter," she posted.