8 suspects detained in relation to threatening leaflets in Uasin Gishu

Speaking after the arrest the Interior CS Fred Matiang'i assured that the eight culprits will be arraigned in court adding that the fugitives were not employees of the office of the president as was alleged.

"We have 8 suspects who we suspected of sharing the leaflets and they should be taken to court, even the claims you heard yesterday that the leaflets were authored by people from the office of the president, now we have eight suspects in police custody and none of them is an employee of the office of the president," Matiang'i said.

Pulse Live Kenya

This development comes just days after photos of similar leaflets were circulated on social media causing a stir.

The Kenya Kwanza flagbearer William Ruto had blamed particular people from the office of the president citing that they are distributing the leaflet, with the aim of provoking conflict in the nation.

Deputy President William Ruto speaking in a past campaign rally Pulse Live Kenya

"I want to tell my friend Mr. President, the same way you told off (DCI George) Kinoti when he started that nonsense of post-election violence please tell off the characters at the office of the president who is now printing pamphlets to cause disharmony in the Republic of Kenya, they need to stop because they are not about to succeed," said Ruto.

Matiang'i rubbished William Ruto's claims stating that some leaders occasionally want to speak against the truth.

The Interior CS further assured that more resources will be deployed in Uasin Gishu county to tighten security.