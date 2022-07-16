Inside DP Ruto’s ultra-modern campaigns coordination and tallying centre

The hub which is located in at Soin Shopping Arcade in Westlands, Nairobi is fully staffed with experts and strategists who Ruto hopes will deliver victory in the August elections.

The hub was launched on Friday, July 15 by the Director of the William Ruto Presidential Campaign Secretariat and Turkana governor, Josphat Nanok.

According to Nanok, the hub has been in operation since March and has already played an integral role in Ruto’s emergence as the man to beat in the 2022 elections but was only officially opened on Friday.

Josphat Nanok and DP Ruto in a past campaign rally Pulse Live Kenya

The centre has desks dedicated to driving Ruto’s campaign strategy across all the 47 counties and secure victory for United Democratic Alliance (UDA)candidates spread across the counties to ensure that Ruto enjoys the much-needed support in both the Senate and the National Assembly should he win the August contest.

The hub also has a campaign desk with staff at the desk tasked with rolling out targeted campaign messaging, planning campaign routes and schedules and aligning campaign messages and agenda across all the 47 counties.

To crown it all is a tallying centre where Ruto’s agents spread across the country will relay election results right from the polling stations in a bid to protect his votes from any electoral malpractices.

Pulse Live Kenya

He is not leaving anything to chance in the race against Raila Odinga (Azimio la Umoja), George Wajackoyah (The Roots Party) and Waihiga Mwaure (Agano party) and has brought in economists, communications experts and IT experts.

At the helm of the campaign team is Josephat Nanok, UDA Secretary General, Veronica Maina, Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua, and Uasin Gishu Woman Rep, Gladys Shollei.

“I officially welcome you to William Ruto’s Presidential Campaign Centre. This is where our technical teams have been operating from to plan for the elections,” Nanok said while unveiling the centre on Friday.

Pulse Live Kenya

Mutua who was also in attendance exuded confidence that Kenya Kwanza will form the next government.