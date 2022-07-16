RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Politics

Inside DP Ruto’s ultra-modern campaigns coordination and tallying centre

Authors:

Charles Ouma

The hub is beehive of activities with experts working round the clock to secure victory in the August 9 polls

Deputy President William Ruto
Deputy President William Ruto

Deputy President William Ruto has launched an ultra-modern campaigns coordination and command centre that will be at the heart of his fight for the presidency in August 2022.

Recommended articles

The hub which is located in at Soin Shopping Arcade in Westlands, Nairobi is fully staffed with experts and strategists who Ruto hopes will deliver victory in the August elections.

The hub was launched on Friday, July 15 by the Director of the William Ruto Presidential Campaign Secretariat and Turkana governor, Josphat Nanok.

According to Nanok, the hub has been in operation since March and has already played an integral role in Ruto’s emergence as the man to beat in the 2022 elections but was only officially opened on Friday.

READ: I removed Wamalwa from the streets - DP Ruto claims

Josphat Nanok and DP Ruto in a past campaign rally
Josphat Nanok and DP Ruto in a past campaign rally Josphat Nanok and DP Ruto in a past campaign rally Pulse Live Kenya

The centre has desks dedicated to driving Ruto’s campaign strategy across all the 47 counties and secure victory for United Democratic Alliance (UDA)candidates spread across the counties to ensure that Ruto enjoys the much-needed support in both the Senate and the National Assembly should he win the August contest.

The hub also has a campaign desk with staff at the desk tasked with rolling out targeted campaign messaging, planning campaign routes and schedules and aligning campaign messages and agenda across all the 47 counties.

To crown it all is a tallying centre where Ruto’s agents spread across the country will relay election results right from the polling stations in a bid to protect his votes from any electoral malpractices.

READ: Why Uhuru excluded me from National Security Council - Ruto

Kenya Kwanza presidential candidate Dr William Ruto during Moses Kuria's launch of the Kiambu County Hustler Fund at the deputy president's official Karen residence, Nairobi County, on June 29, 2022
Kenya Kwanza presidential candidate Dr William Ruto during Moses Kuria's launch of the Kiambu County Hustler Fund at the deputy president's official Karen residence, Nairobi County, on June 29, 2022 Pulse Live Kenya

He is not leaving anything to chance in the race against Raila Odinga (Azimio la Umoja), George Wajackoyah (The Roots Party) and Waihiga Mwaure (Agano party) and has brought in economists, communications experts and IT experts.

At the helm of the campaign team is Josephat Nanok, UDA Secretary General, Veronica Maina, Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua, and Uasin Gishu Woman Rep, Gladys Shollei.

“I officially welcome you to William Ruto’s Presidential Campaign Centre. This is where our technical teams have been operating from to plan for the elections,” Nanok said while unveiling the centre on Friday.

READ: Strategy Raila & Ruto are using to secure majority in National Assembly

Kenya Kwanza presidential hopeful Dr William Ruto
Kenya Kwanza presidential hopeful Dr William Ruto Pulse Live Kenya

Mutua who was also in attendance exuded confidence that Kenya Kwanza will form the next government.

“We have confidence that we are going to form the next government. We know that we are going to win. Our opponents are already worried and have started making demands to IEBC,” Mutua stated.

Authors:

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Johnstone Muthama addresses reports of poor health after missing key DP Ruto events

Johnstone Muthama addresses reports of poor health after missing key DP Ruto events

A look into the customized 6 wheeled Ruto branded truck

A look into the customized 6 wheeled Ruto branded truck

Omanyala visa saga: DCI swings into action targeting top government officials in bribery allegations

Omanyala visa saga: DCI swings into action targeting top government officials in bribery allegations

This statement is an example of why Ruto and Gachagua will skip presidential debates-Moses Kuria

This statement is an example of why Ruto and Gachagua will skip presidential debates-Moses Kuria

Inside DP Ruto’s ultra-modern campaigns coordination and tallying centre

Inside DP Ruto’s ultra-modern campaigns coordination and tallying centre

Strathmore University addresses allegations of harassing Tik Tok influencer

Strathmore University addresses allegations of harassing Tik Tok influencer

Lawyer Paul Muite shares reason he has shed weight after reports of serious illness

Lawyer Paul Muite shares reason he has shed weight after reports of serious illness

Uhuru-Wainaina saga leads to lawsuit

Uhuru-Wainaina saga leads to lawsuit

Matatu bursts into flames killing 6 people [Photos]

Matatu bursts into flames killing 6 people [Photos]

2022 ELECTIONS COUNTDOWN NEWS
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
August 9, 2022
ELECTION DAY

Trending

Video of Raila and Mbilia Bel dancing lights up the internet

Raila Odinga dances with Congolese Rhumba singer Mbilia Bel during an Azimio rally at Bukhungu Stadium in Kakamega County on July 9, 2022

Rigathi Gachagua flown to safety after chaos rock Meru rally [Video]

Meru Senator Mithika Linturi and Kenya Kwanza presidential running mate Rigathi Gachagua

Funniest reactions to Sakaja-Igathe debate

Nairobi gubernatorial candidates Polycarp Igathe of Jubilee party (L) and Johnson Sakaja of UDA party (R) react after taking part in the Nairobi Gubernatorial Debate held at the Catholic University of Eastern Africa (CUEA) on July 11, 2022.

Journalists to moderate Deputy Presidential debate named

Journalists to moderate deputy presidential debate named