Deputy President William Ruto has launched an ultra-modern campaigns coordination and command centre that will be at the heart of his fight for the presidency in August 2022.
Inside DP Ruto’s ultra-modern campaigns coordination and tallying centre
The hub is beehive of activities with experts working round the clock to secure victory in the August 9 polls
The hub which is located in at Soin Shopping Arcade in Westlands, Nairobi is fully staffed with experts and strategists who Ruto hopes will deliver victory in the August elections.
The hub was launched on Friday, July 15 by the Director of the William Ruto Presidential Campaign Secretariat and Turkana governor, Josphat Nanok.
According to Nanok, the hub has been in operation since March and has already played an integral role in Ruto’s emergence as the man to beat in the 2022 elections but was only officially opened on Friday.
The centre has desks dedicated to driving Ruto’s campaign strategy across all the 47 counties and secure victory for United Democratic Alliance (UDA)candidates spread across the counties to ensure that Ruto enjoys the much-needed support in both the Senate and the National Assembly should he win the August contest.
The hub also has a campaign desk with staff at the desk tasked with rolling out targeted campaign messaging, planning campaign routes and schedules and aligning campaign messages and agenda across all the 47 counties.
To crown it all is a tallying centre where Ruto’s agents spread across the country will relay election results right from the polling stations in a bid to protect his votes from any electoral malpractices.
He is not leaving anything to chance in the race against Raila Odinga (Azimio la Umoja), George Wajackoyah (The Roots Party) and Waihiga Mwaure (Agano party) and has brought in economists, communications experts and IT experts.
At the helm of the campaign team is Josephat Nanok, UDA Secretary General, Veronica Maina, Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua, and Uasin Gishu Woman Rep, Gladys Shollei.
“I officially welcome you to William Ruto’s Presidential Campaign Centre. This is where our technical teams have been operating from to plan for the elections,” Nanok said while unveiling the centre on Friday.
Mutua who was also in attendance exuded confidence that Kenya Kwanza will form the next government.
“We have confidence that we are going to form the next government. We know that we are going to win. Our opponents are already worried and have started making demands to IEBC,” Mutua stated.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: news@pulselive.co.ke