Wajackoyah reveals how his presidential campaign is being funded

Authors:

Irene Okere

There have been claims that Wajackoyah's candidature is sponsored

Roots Party 2022 presidential candidate Professor George Wajackoyah
Roots Party 2022 presidential candidate Professor George Wajackoyah

Roots Party presidential hopeful George Wajackoyah has denied the claims that he is a state-sponsored project.

This is after nominated Senator Isaac Mwaura who is also an ally of William Ruto the Kenya Kwanza flag bearer claimed to know who is behind Prof. George Wajackoyah's 2022 presidential bid.

Speaking at a rally in Murang'a, Wajackoyah refuted the claims insisting that he is his own man and that nothing will stop him from running for president on August 9.

I want to make it clear that I am neither a government nor anyone’s project. I am running my own race for the people of Kenya. If I were a government project as they claim, I would be flying around in choppers as others are doing,” said Wajackoyah.

Wajakoyah also highlighted that the reason they are accusing him is that his opponents were worried about his rising popularity.

I think they are beginning to feel my impact in the race and they are sensing defeat,” he said.

Further, Wajackoyah disregarded the letter written by a lawyer to the British High Commission arguing that he is not a Kenyan citizen and assured his supporters that he is a Kenyan citizen.

For the avoidance of doubt, I am a Kenyan citizen and the law allows me to vie for the presidency because it’s my constitutional right,” stated the Roots flagbearer.

Wajackoyah continued to woo his supporters pledging to run a graft-free government saying anybody who embezzles public funds will be punished by hanging.

I will ensure there is a law in place to have all those who squander public funds hanged so that they can serve as an example to others,” said Wajackoyah.

The law professor, also defended his pledge to legalize the growing of cannabis, which was among his 10-point manifesto he unveiled recently saying it can be used to transform the economy.

The vehicles, aircraft, ships among other things are made from fibre which is processed from the plant and this is what we want to tap,” he said.

Authors:

Irene Okere Irene Okere An enthusiastic person who is passionate about writing.

