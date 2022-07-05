Isaac Mwaura claims to know who is funding Wajackoyah's campaign

Mwaura, a representative of people with disability at the Senate and an ally to Kenya Kwanza flag bearer William Ruto, has claimed that Wajackoyah is sponsored by the Kenyan government.

Terming the Roots Party presidential candidate as a state-sponsored project, Mwaura has asked voters not to take Prof. Wajackoyah seriously.

He continued by saying that he expects the release of 'cooked polls' indicating that Wajackoyah has gained popularity.

"Wajackoyah is a state-sponsored project and should not be taken seriously. We are expecting that in the next cooked polls he will have gotten a 'bigger lead' but we have the support of Kenyans

"He is just for comical entertainment, therefore, he should be dismissed without contemplate," said Mwaura

The nominated Senator also argued that the Azimio La Umoja movement presidential candidate is the defacto of the deputy president of Kenya currently therefore Raila cannot avoid the high cost of living if elected.

Mwaura explained that the Azimio leader has done nothing about the high cost of living together with president Uhuru Kenyatta who is his close ally and partner.

"Without a doubt, the defacto deputy president in this country is Raila Odinga, the chairman of Azimio is Uhuru so when you tell us you're going to change the economy, the question is what are you going to change that you cannot do now ?" asked Mwaura.

Isaac also defended the Kenya Kwanza flag bearer stating he should not be blamed for the high cost of living because he is practically in the opposition