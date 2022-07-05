RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Politics

Isaac Mwaura claims to know who is funding Wajackoyah's campaign

Authors:

Irene Okere

Mwaura asks voters not to take seriously Roots Party presidential candidate, Wajackoyah

Nominated Senator and UDA politician Isaac Mwaura
Nominated Senator and UDA politician Isaac Mwaura

Nominated Senator Isaac Mwaura has claimed to know who is behind Prof. George Wajackoyah's 2022 presidential bid.

Recommended articles

Mwaura, a representative of people with disability at the Senate and an ally to Kenya Kwanza flag bearer William Ruto, has claimed that Wajackoyah is sponsored by the Kenyan government.

Terming the Roots Party presidential candidate as a state-sponsored project, Mwaura has asked voters not to take Prof. Wajackoyah seriously.

He continued by saying that he expects the release of 'cooked polls' indicating that Wajackoyah has gained popularity.

READ: Miguna issues 3 demands to Wajackoyah

"Wajackoyah is a state-sponsored project and should not be taken seriously. We are expecting that in the next cooked polls he will have gotten a 'bigger lead' but we have the support of Kenyans

"He is just for comical entertainment, therefore, he should be dismissed without contemplate," said Mwaura

Nominated senator Isaac Mwaura meets DP William Ruto in Karen, Nairobi
Nominated senator Isaac Mwaura meets DP William Ruto in Karen, Nairobi Pulse Live Kenya

The nominated Senator also argued that the Azimio La Umoja movement presidential candidate is the defacto of the deputy president of Kenya currently therefore Raila cannot avoid the high cost of living if elected.

READ; Ruto: Even if I forced Uhuru to become president what is my mistake?

Mwaura explained that the Azimio leader has done nothing about the high cost of living together with president Uhuru Kenyatta who is his close ally and partner.

"Without a doubt, the defacto deputy president in this country is Raila Odinga, the chairman of Azimio is Uhuru so when you tell us you're going to change the economy, the question is what are you going to change that you cannot do now ?" asked Mwaura.

Nominated Jubilee Senator Isaac Mwaura
Nominated Jubilee Senator Isaac Mwaura Pulse Live Kenya

Isaac also defended the Kenya Kwanza flag bearer stating he should not be blamed for the high cost of living because he is practically in the opposition

"William Ruto all the mandate was taken away from him in 2018 and given to Matiangi', you're the people in power, you came through the back door but you were able to edge us out. We are now effective with the government of opposition," said Mwaura

Authors:

Irene Okere Irene Okere An enthusiastic person who is passionate about writing.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

I was instructed by Moi to guide Uhuru into politics - Kositany

I was instructed by Moi to guide Uhuru into politics - Kositany

Isaac Mwaura claims to know who is funding Wajackoyah's campaign

Isaac Mwaura claims to know who is funding Wajackoyah's campaign

Khalwale ecstatic on welcoming granddaughter, calls her reincarnation of his 1st wife

Khalwale ecstatic on welcoming granddaughter, calls her reincarnation of his 1st wife

I will look for a country abroad to hide if Ruto wins - Sifuna

I will look for a country abroad to hide if Ruto wins - Sifuna

Bahati humiliated by Azimio politicians during their Nairobi rally

Bahati humiliated by Azimio politicians during their Nairobi rally

NPS & KeNHA give details of nasty Nairobi Expressway accident

NPS & KeNHA give details of nasty Nairobi Expressway accident

Waihiga Mwaura lands key role in upcoming elections debate

Waihiga Mwaura lands key role in upcoming elections debate

2 times Uhuru almost sacrificed his presidential ambition

2 times Uhuru almost sacrificed his presidential ambition

Chinese nationals extradited to Ethiopia, suspicion of murder

Chinese nationals extradited to Ethiopia, suspicion of murder

Trending

Bahati and Edwin Sifuna trade harsh words online, Diana Marua dragged in

Bahati and Edwin Sifuna trade harsh words online, Diana Marua dragged in

Ruto speaks on nearly slapping Uhuru

President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy William Ruto during a speech from State House on September 1, 2017

Ruto under fire for 'ningemchapa kofi' remarks

Kenya Kwanza presidential candidate Dr William Ruto

Uhuru offered Kindiki money to dump Ruto - Gachagua

Kenya Kwanza presidential candidate Dr William Ruto with his Chief Agent Kithure Kindiki on July 2, 2022