Sakaja cries foul after Chiloba shuts down parallel tallying portal

In a series of tweets, Sakaja alleged that Chiloba was being used to frustrate his efforts to update his supporters on how he is fairing on in the race.

“As expected, Deep state through, Ezra Chiloba (you are too predictable), have pulled down the results portal. Use this link instead to access all Nairobi polling station forms,” Sakaja tweeted.

Johnson Sakaja cries foul after Ezra Chiloba shuts down parallel tallying portal Pulse Live Kenya

In one of the statements, the outgoing Nairobi senator, declared himself as the winner – stating that he was only waiting for IEBC to confirm his win.

“We won Nairobi. Ignore the propaganda. Follow this link for results as well as a copy all the polling station forms. https://sakaja.ballotbox.co.ke they also tried to disrupt tallying throughout the night. They failed. Thank you Nairobi for the overwhelming support. 56% is not a joke,” Sakala said.