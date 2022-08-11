Nairobi gubernatorial hopeful Johnson Sakaja is pointing an accusing finger at the Communication Authority of Kenya, Director General Ezra Chiloba Simiyu after his online tallying portal got pulled down.
Sakaja cries foul after Chiloba shuts down parallel tallying portal
Sakaja is in a tight race with the Jubilee Party candidate Polycarp Igathe
In a series of tweets, Sakaja alleged that Chiloba was being used to frustrate his efforts to update his supporters on how he is fairing on in the race.
“As expected, Deep state through, Ezra Chiloba (you are too predictable), have pulled down the results portal. Use this link instead to access all Nairobi polling station forms,” Sakaja tweeted.
In one of the statements, the outgoing Nairobi senator, declared himself as the winner – stating that he was only waiting for IEBC to confirm his win.
“We won Nairobi. Ignore the propaganda. Follow this link for results as well as a copy all the polling station forms. https://sakaja.ballotbox.co.ke they also tried to disrupt tallying throughout the night. They failed. Thank you Nairobi for the overwhelming support. 56% is not a joke,” Sakala said.
It's reported that Sakaja is in a tight race with the Jubilee Party candidate Polycarp Igathe and IEBC is yet to announce the final results.
