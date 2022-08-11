As Kenyans await the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission's announcement of the presidential election winners, many politicians are celebrating their wins at the constituency level.
Live Blog: List of MPs elected to Parliament
The following is a list of MPs who have so far managed to win in their respective areas.
According to IEBC, the winners of the parliamentary elections are announced by constituency returning officers.
