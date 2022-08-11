RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Live Blog: List of MPs elected to Parliament

The following is a list of MPs who have so far managed to win in their respective areas.

As Kenyans await the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission's announcement of the presidential election winners, many politicians are celebrating their wins at the constituency level.

According to IEBC, the winners of the parliamentary elections are announced by constituency returning officers.

13:19

Susan Kiamba of Wiper Party declared the new MP of Makueni Constituency

13:14

UDA's Oscar Sudi retains Kapseret parliamentary seat.

13:12

UDA gets its first MP seat in Nairobi County after incumbent Benjamin Gathiru (Mejja Donk) wins

13:09

UDA's Mary Emase beats outgoing Busia Governor Sospeter Ojaamong to win Teso South parliamentary seat  with 18,059 votes.

13:07

Major Bashir Abdullahi re-elected in Mandera North constituency.

12:48

UDA's Gabriel Kagombe declared the winner of the Gatundu South parliamentary race

12:45

ODM wins all parliamentary seats in Migori County

12:15

Former Ainabkoi MP Paul Chepkonga has recaptured Ainabkoi parliamentary seat after garnering 26,479 votes

12:12

ODM's Joshua Oron has clinched the Kisumu Central parliamentary seat after garnering 54, 060 votes

12:11

Kuresoi South UDA's Joseph Tunoi has retained his seat

12:05

Jubilee Nakuru West MP Samuel Arama retains seat  after garnering 34,899 votes

12:01

Kimilili returning officer declines to handover election certificate to MP Didmus Barasa's agent

12:00

Hussein Wytan declared MP elect in Mandera East Constituency

12:00

UDA's Joseph Cherorot wins in Kipkelion East Constituency.

11:59

Gem MP Elisha Odhiambo of ODM retains his seat.

11:53

ODM's Amina Mnyazi declared Malindi MP elect

11:00

UDA's Bernard Kibor Kitur declared Nandi Hills MP

11:50

Memusi Kanchory declared the Kajiado Central MP-elect

11:50

Suna East MP Junet Mohamed retains his seat after garnering 26,516 votes

11:50

Christopher Aseka of ODM is the MP elect Khwisero Constituency after garnering 28,856 votes.

11:49

DP Ruto's former Chief of Staff Marianne Kitany (UDA) declared the MP elect in Aldai constituency after garnering 42,015 votes

11:48

Incumbent MP Baringo Central Joshua Kandie (UDA) retains his seat after garnering 25, 055 votes

11:47

Opiyo Wandayi (ODM) retains Ugunja seat with 32,359 votes,

11:46

Caleb Mule of Maendeleo Chap Chap declared MP-elect for Machakos Town Constituency

11:44

Joshua Kimilu of Wiper party declared MP elect of Kaiti constituency

11:43

Lurambi MP Titus Khamala of ODM retains his seat after garnering 32,309 votes

11:38

Professor Phyllis Bartoo of UDA party declared winner of Moiben parliamentary race

11:37

Didmus Barasa who is on the run over a shooting incident re-elected

11:37

John Waluke who is out of jail because of an appeal of his Sh290m fraud conviction, defends Sirisia MP seat

11:36

Musa Sirma of UDA wins Eldama Ravine parliamentary seat with 32,492 votes

11:36

Matungu MP Peter Oscar Nabulindo garners 22,528 votes to retain his seat

11:34

Fred Ikana declared Shinyalu MP elect after garnering 17,543 votes

11:34

Danson Mwashako re-elected in Wundanyi constituency. The Wiper party candidate garnered 15,210 votes

11:32

ODM's Emmanuel Wangwe retains his Navakholo member of parliament seat after getting 23,753 votes

11:31

Innocent Mugabe of ODM garners 17,543 votes to win Likuyani parliamentary seat.

11:30

Joseph Majimbo Kalasinga of Ford K declared winner in Kabuchai constituency after garnering 37,627 votes.

11:30

John Chikati of Ford K garners 20,108 votes to clinch the Tongaren parliamentary seat

11:29

ODM's Shakeel Shabir retains his Kisumu East parliamentary seat with 35,704 votes

11:29

Anthony Kibagendi of ODM wins the Kitutu Chache South parliamentary seat with 14,217 votes

11:28

Francis Kuria of UDA retains his seat in Molo constituency after garnering 34,005 votes

11:28

Omboko Milemba of ANC retains his Emuhaya parliamentary seat

11:27

Kisumu Woman Rep Rosa Buyu, who ran for Kisumu West MP seat on ODM ticket, wins with 39,615 votes

11:26

Ol' Jororok MP Michael Muchira of UDA has retained the seat after garnering 26,980 votes

11:26

Tiaty MP William Kamket Kassait of Kanu has retained his seat after garnering 17,933 votes

11:25

UDA's Joash Nyamoko retains North Mugirango parliamentary seat after garnering 15, 351 votes

11:24

Saboti MP Caleb Amisi has retained his seat on ODM ticket

11:24

Stephen Mule (Wiper) wins MP seat in Matungulu constituency

11:23

Former MCA Joseph Makilap of UDA has won the Baringo North parliamentary seat after garnering 21,112 votes

11:22

Kilel Richard of UDA has been declared the winner of the Bomet Central parliamentary seat after getting 43, 609 against his closest rival Collins Joseph Ngetich of CCM who got 12, 463

11:22

Joseph Makilap of UDA wins Baringo North parliamentary seat

11:21

Gilgil MP Martha Wangari of UDA has retained the seat after she got 35,363 votes. Her close competition Nderitu Mathenge of Jubilee managed 19,764 votes.

11:18

ODM Rarieda MP Otiende Amollo re-elected

11:18

ODM's Peter Orero declared MP elect in Kibra Constituency

11:16

Raphael Wanjala declared MP elect in Budalangi Constituency

11:16

UDA's Aden Duale successful defends Garissa Township Constituency seat after garnering 9, 905 votes

11:13

Adipo Okuome of ODM retains his Karachuonyo Constituency seat after getting 45,846 votes.

11:06

Captain Ruweida Mohamed Obo of Jubilee party has won Lamu East MP seat, making her the first woman to be elected into the position.

