Murkomen reacts to mock election held by KTN journalist in Nakuru

Senator Kipchumba Murkomen has taken a swipe at the Kenya Television Network (KTN) after it placed the Kenya Kwanza flag bearer, Dr William Ruto, last in a mock election held by one of their journalists in Nakuru County.
On Monday evening, in a segment aired on the national TV platform, an impromptu live poll in Nakuru had the results: Dr Ruto with nine votes, Wajackoya with 10 and Raila emerged the winner with 50 votes.
In a statement, Murkomen rejected the results of the election arguing it was fabricated and condemning the TV station as showing partiality.
“KTN is an embarrassment. The fact that the owner is in Azimio doesn't give the license to carry out stage-manage polls,” he said.
Murkomen justified his claim by pointing out that the poll presenter who interviewed voters was agitated when one mentioned UDA.
“The presenter’s body language clearly betrays him. Just before the polls, the presenter was interviewing people and when one said 'UDA' he become so agitated. look at the celebration after,” said Murkomen.
The Elgeyo Marakwet Senator has sent a sharp warning to the TV station not to be partial because of the owners' political stand and to stick to its role as a media.
"Stop gimmicks and stick to your role as a media house away from the owners' political stand," he said.
However, Murkomen's statement did not go well with a section of his followers as most of them advised him to accept the result instead of slamming the media for doing its job.
The netizen went ahead and gave past examples of similar polls conducted in Githurai where Ruto was ranked ahead of Raila.
"A while back the same KTN conducted a dubious poll and Ruto won the poll. Nobody complained about the outcome. when your side doesn't lead, you disagree with the polls," one netizen recalled.
Another netizen also corrected Senator Murkomen remarks defending Kenyan media stations.
"Learn to accept the truth... there is no media in Kenya that is an embarrassment, in 2013-2017 you supported it because it supported Ruto," said Mike.
Other netizens called upon Murkomen to provide the alleged video where the presenter was agitated when UDA was mentioned.
"Kindly bring the alleged video where the presenter was agitated when one mentioned 'UDA' attach it as evidence sir Kipchumba," said Eric.
