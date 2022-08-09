Martha Karua casts her vote at Mugumo Primary in Kirinyaga [Photos]

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Politics

Azimo la Umoja presidential running mate Martha Karua has voted at Mugumo Primary School in Gichugu, Kirinyaga County.

“I will tell Kenyans that I have voted, so kindly get out and vote. It’s our day today to determine the direction this country takes. Make your voice heard," Martha Karua said after casting her vote.

