Martha Karua casts her vote at Mugumo Primary in Kirinyaga [Photos]

Azimo la Umoja presidential running mate Martha Karua has voted at Mugumo Primary School in Gichugu, Kirinyaga County.
Get out and vote - Martha Karua tell Kenyans
“I will tell Kenyans that I have voted, so kindly get out and vote. It’s our day today to determine the direction this country takes. Make your voice heard," Martha Karua said after casting her vote.
