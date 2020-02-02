Several legislators loyal to President Uhuru Kenyatta and his handshake partner Raila Odinga have vowed to impeach deputy President William Ruto.

The MPs who spoke to the Daily Nation vowed to move swiftly and impeach the DP before the Tangatanga outfit of Jubilee proceeds with their alleged plot to impeach President Uhuru Kenyatta.

"We are firmly behind the President and Mr Odinga. You can't fight both of them and expect to win. We will remove DP Ruto from office before he removes the president," confirmed Fafi MP Abdikarim Osman who is among the legislators behind the initiative.

File image of Fafi MP Abdikarim Osman with Senator Gideon Moi

The lawmakers stated that they hd arrived at the decision after noting with concern that the DP was in open defiance of the president.

Fiery Cherangany legislator Joshua Kuttuny confirmed that they would be taking the battle right at the doorstep of the leader of the Tangatanga faction who has been fighting the president through his proxies.

"We know who has been fighting the president through proxies; we know who has been undermining the president; we know the enemy, and we shall be meeting with that at the back of our minds," Kuttuny stated.

Meeting to rival Tangatanga event

The Cherangany MP exuded confidence, stating that the pro-handshake team loyal to Uhuru and Raila have numerical advantage in both houses and will not hesitate to use the same.

"They have been claiming they control Parliament, but after they failed to save former Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu from impeachment, we now know they are only 11 in the Senate and this gives us hope.

File image of Joshua Kuttuny at a political rally

Kitutu Chache South MP Richard Onyonka slamd the DP for his actions andquestioned the competence of his advisers.

"He can't continue frustrating his boss, especially on BBI, which is unstoppable. I wonder who advises him. It could be that he likes hanging around young guys who will do nothing but nod their heads to whatever he says as they nourish their pockets," Onyonka stated.

The MPs loyal to President Kenyatta and Raila Odinga will convene in Nanyuki on 08 Feb 2020 to deliberate on sveral issues, key among them, dealing with the rebel Tangatanga outfit.

The meeting will coincide with Tangatanga’s maiden BBI rally that will be held in Nakuru.