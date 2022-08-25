RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Politics

Mutula Kilonzo Jnr shows off beautiful family during swearing-in ceremony [Photos]

Irene Okere

Mutula Kilonzo like many other governors elect was accompanied by his family for the swearing-in ceremony

Makueni governor Mutula Kilonzo
Makueni governor Mutula Kilonzo

The governor's inauguration ceremonies today have lit up the internet as the Governors unveiled their families to the public.

Makueni Governor Mutula Kilonzo today attended his swearing-in looking elegant accompanied by his wife and kids by his side.

The youthful leader showed up with his adorable daughter in pink, his son in a sharp blue, and his wife in a pretty gold dress.

Mutula Kilonzo and his family
Mutula Kilonzo and his family Mutula Kilonzo and his family Pulse Live Kenya

The governor's family posed for a photo with the Makueni governor gracing the inauguration in a navy blue suit with a blue tie.

READ:President-elect Ruto attends Sakaja's swearing-in [Photos]

Before arriving to the ceremony newly elected Makueni Governor car was early involved in a accident at the Machakos , Wote highway however the three occupants escaped without injuries.

Luckily the governor-elect and his family had boarded a different vehicle to the inauguration venue.

Mutula Kilonzo and family welcomed in the venue
Mutula Kilonzo and family welcomed in the venue Mutula Kilonzo and family welcomed in the venue Pulse Live Kenya

Mutula Junior was sworn in as Makeuni's second governor after flooring Patrick Musimba, his closest opponent.

READ: Nyashinski graces Sakaja swearing-in with performance [Video]

Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru was also among the governors who were sworn-in with their family as her son was spotted at her inauguration at Kamiigua Polytechnic grounds.

Kirinyaga Governors rarely seen son
Kirinyaga Governors rarely seen son Kirinyaga Governors rarely seen son Pulse Live Kenya

Governor Johnson Sakaja attended his swearing-in ceremony at KICC alongside his wife June and their three children.

While Sakaja was dressed in a suit just like his boys, his wife rocked a mustard yellow dress.

Nairobi governor Nelson Sakaja and his family
Nairobi governor Nelson Sakaja and his family Nairobi governor Nelson Sakaja and his family Pulse Live Kenya

She supported her husband as he took the oath of office, helping him hold the bible.

Sakaja has strived to keep his family private for most of his life as a public servant but this might prove difficult as Governor.

She will be expected to join the County First Ladies Association (CFLA).

Johnson Sakaja with his wife June Ndegwa & kids
Johnson Sakaja with his wife June Ndegwa & kids Pulse Live Kenya

The association was officially launched by First Lady Margaret Kenyatta at Safari Park Hotel on 31st July 2015.

During his speech, Sakaja kept an eye on his family and at one time interrupted his speech to acknowledge that his daughter seemed to be having so much fun at the event

Irene Okere Irene Okere An enthusiastic person who is passionate about writing.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Jalang'o message to Kenya Kwanza amid political shifts

Jalang'o message to Kenya Kwanza amid political shifts

Mutula Kilonzo Jnr shows off beautiful family during swearing-in ceremony [Photos]

Mutula Kilonzo Jnr shows off beautiful family during swearing-in ceremony [Photos]

Husband ordered to pay Sh926,000 rent for estranged wife

Husband ordered to pay Sh926,000 rent for estranged wife

Uganda mourns former security minister who died in Nairobi

Uganda mourns former security minister who died in Nairobi

Govt official loses control of 10 cars, hotel & multi-million property

Govt official loses control of 10 cars, hotel & multi-million property

Sakaja's wife & kids steal show during swearing-in ceremony [Photos]

Sakaja's wife & kids steal show during swearing-in ceremony [Photos]

President-elect Ruto attends Sakaja's swearing-in [Photos]

President-elect Ruto attends Sakaja's swearing-in [Photos]

Uproar over Nakuru govt's high-end official vehicle

Uproar over Nakuru govt's high-end official vehicle

Kenya misses out on Chinese debt waiver, here's why

Kenya misses out on Chinese debt waiver, here's why

Trending

Wajackoya driving his new car

Wajackoyah pops up in a Sh12M German machine

Raila Odinga during a prayer service held at his Karen residence on August 20, 2022

IEBC commissioners subjected Kenya to shame - Raila revisits Ruto’s win

Brain Olunga laid to rest

Man allegedly shot by Didmus Barasa interred

Raila Odinga

Raila Odinga should concede - International Human Rights Foundation