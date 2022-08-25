Mutula Kilonzo Jnr shows off beautiful family during swearing-in ceremony [Photos]

Makueni Governor Mutula Kilonzo today attended his swearing-in looking elegant accompanied by his wife and kids by his side.

The youthful leader showed up with his adorable daughter in pink, his son in a sharp blue, and his wife in a pretty gold dress.

Mutula Kilonzo and his family Pulse Live Kenya

The governor's family posed for a photo with the Makueni governor gracing the inauguration in a navy blue suit with a blue tie.

Before arriving to the ceremony newly elected Makueni Governor car was early involved in a accident at the Machakos , Wote highway however the three occupants escaped without injuries.

Luckily the governor-elect and his family had boarded a different vehicle to the inauguration venue.

Mutula Kilonzo and family welcomed in the venue Pulse Live Kenya

Mutula Junior was sworn in as Makeuni's second governor after flooring Patrick Musimba, his closest opponent.

Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru was also among the governors who were sworn-in with their family as her son was spotted at her inauguration at Kamiigua Polytechnic grounds.

Kirinyaga Governors rarely seen son Pulse Live Kenya

Governor Johnson Sakaja attended his swearing-in ceremony at KICC alongside his wife June and their three children.

While Sakaja was dressed in a suit just like his boys, his wife rocked a mustard yellow dress.

Nairobi governor Nelson Sakaja and his family Pulse Live Kenya

She supported her husband as he took the oath of office, helping him hold the bible.

Sakaja has strived to keep his family private for most of his life as a public servant but this might prove difficult as Governor.

She will be expected to join the County First Ladies Association (CFLA).

Pulse Live Kenya

The association was officially launched by First Lady Margaret Kenyatta at Safari Park Hotel on 31st July 2015.