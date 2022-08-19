Raila Odinga should concede - International Human Rights Foundation

In a statement, the organization based in the US urged the former prime minister to accept the outcome of the elections saying it was conducted fairly and transparently.

"The results of the Kenyan election are clear and verified by the electoral authority IEBC Kenya which has proclaimed Williams Ruto president-elect.

"Let us trust in the constitutional system and the rule of law. Out of democratic responsibility, Mr Raila Odinga should concede," the statement read.

This is after Mr Odinga rejected the results announced by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairperson Wafula Chebukati terming them as null and void.

The Azimio La Umoja coalition party leader was competing against Kenya Kwanza alliance leader William Ruto but he lost by a small margin.

Ruto won the presidential election after garnering 7,176,141 votes (50.49%) against Azimio la Umoja presidential candidate Raila Odinga who scored 6,942,930 (48.85%) votes.

Raila Odinga vowed to head to the Supreme Court of Kenya to challenge the presidential results announced by the IEBC chair Wafula Chebukati.

Odinga justified his reasons for going to the court stating that Chebukati forced his way to announce the results by sidelining the other four IEBC commissioners.

"The IEBC is structured as a democratic institution where decisions should make by consensus or by the majority vote of the commissioners. the chairperson and a tiny minority of the commissioners have no legal authority to take weight decisions and proclaim them as the ruling of the IEBC.

"Unless a unanimous decision is decided on any matter shall be by a majority of the members present and voting," Odinga said.