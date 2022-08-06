RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Politics

Inside last-minute defections that have rocked Raila, Ruto camps

Charles Ouma

The last 48 hours have seen major political realignments in both Kenya Kwanza and Azimio la Umoja that could shape the contest between Raila Odinga and William Ruto

2022 presidential candidates Raila Odinga (Azimio) and William Ruto (Kenya Kwanza)
2022 presidential candidates Raila Odinga (Azimio) and William Ruto (Kenya Kwanza)

The last 48 hours have seen dozens of politicians switch sides in the two major political formations, Kenya Kwanza and Azimio la Umoja with the captains keen on securing victory.

With just 2 days to the polls, every vote counts and every defection is a blow to one side and a gain to the other.

Below are the major defections from across the political divide over the last 48 hours.

Nyamira County: Kenya Kwanza candidate defects to Azimio

ANC gubernatorial candidate and former North Mugirango Member of Parliament Joseph Kiangoi shelved his bid and crossed over to the rival Azimio camp, endorsing Wiper's Ben Momanyi.

Laikipia County: Last Azimio man standing

The incumbent, Governor Ndiritu Muriithi received a major boost after he was left as the sole Azimio la Umoja flag-bearer with Narc Kenya’s gubernatorial candidate Gitonga Kabugi endorsing him.

Laikipia Governor Ndiritu Muriithi (centre) with Martha Karua during a campaign rally in Nanyuki
Laikipia Governor Ndiritu Muriithi (centre) with Martha Karua during a campaign rally in Nanyuki Pulse Live Kenya

Embu County: Azimio candidate defects to UDA

Embu Jubilee gubernatorial candidate Emilio Kathuri switched sides, dropping his bid and endorsing his United Democratic Alliance (UDA) rival Cecily Mbarire.

READ: Why Martha Karua dropped 'Iron Lady' nickname after more than 10 years

He was received by UDA presidential candidate, William Ruto with many opining that Kathuri made the switch in realization that the ‘Hustler’ party is the dorminant player in the county.

William Ruto receives Emilio Kathuri, who joined the Kenya Kwanza Alliance on August 4, 2022
William Ruto receives Emilio Kathuri, who joined the Kenya Kwanza Alliance on August 4, 2022 Pulse Live Kenya

His running mate, Emily Njuki, admitted that she had also been approached by UDA to ditch Jubilee but declined even as Jubilee underscored his exit.

Wajir County: Honouring promises

Governor Mohamed Abdi dropped out of the race and endorsed his rival, Ugas Sheikh Mohamed of the Amani National Congress (ANC) in honour of a pledge he made in 2016 when Mr Ugas Sheikh dropped his bid and endorsed him.

Isiolo County: Raila brokers deal

Azimio la Umoja presidential candidate Raila Odinga brokered a deal hoping to seize victory after prevailing upon PNU's Kenneth Turibu to drop his bid and support Jubilee's Abdi Guyo.

READ: IEBC announces 1 major change 2 days to elections

Under the deal that was announced by Agriculture Cabinet Secretary and PNU party leader, Peter Munya, the party is expected to bag two county executive and three chief officer positions should the Jubilee candidate win the contest.

Tharaka Nithi County: Internal deals and weak tickets

Internally, Tharaka Nithi Wiper party gubernatorial candidate and current deputy governor Nyamu Kagwima's running mate, Jonnes Munene dropped his bid and threw his weight behind Jubilee’s Prof Erastus Njoka.

Explaining the move, Munene noted that theirs was a weak ticket that stood no chance of winning.

The Jubilee candidate received yet another boost after Narc Kenya's Mzalendo Kibunjia’s running mate, Micheni Ruriani switched sides, endorsing Prof Erastus Njoka of Jubilee.

Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

