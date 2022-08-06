IEBC announces 1 major change 2 days to elections

IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati confirmed that in compliance with the High Court requiring that the electoral body incorporates the manual registers into its operations, the process of distributing the manual registers is in progress.

“We shall now deploy the printed register of voters at the polling stations where the names of the voters shall be crossed out after identification of voters using the KIEMs Kit.

"The Commission commits to adhere to the rule of law and will facilitate the realization of political rights of Kenyans as is capitulated in Article 38 of the constitution in order to deliver a free, fair and credible election," Chebukati stated at a press conference on Friday, August 5.

Pulse Live Kenya

The electoral body explained that the manual register will be used alongside the biometrics, stating that it contains all the details of the voter ranging from the photo and ID number among other details.

“It has two levels of usage; it will be crossed out at the same time with verification by the biometrics and also as complementary if the KIEMS Kit fails," Chebukati explained.

The decision brings a protracted battle that found its way to court as a decision by IEBC to exclude the manual register was challenged in court.

Azimio la Umoja One Kenya at one pointy threatened to give the exercise a wide berth should the commission decline to use the manual register.